Emiratis have a soft spot for sweets, so travelers who share a sweet tooth will rejoice. You’re never far from a café with an ample selection of cakes, dates, pastries, and desserts. With a multinational population in the United Arab Emirates, the treats range from cupcakes and croissants to chocolates made with camel milk, pistachio- and almond-stuffed dates, and cheesy pastries sprinkled with nuts and coated in simple syrup originating from the Levant.