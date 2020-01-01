Sweet Home Chicago . . .
Collected by Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert
There are many reasons that people think Chicago is called 'The Windy City.' I'm here to tell you that the real reason is because the culture of Chicago will 'blow you away.' Start with the guidebooks for the main attractions, but dig deeper through AFAR to truly discover what makes this city tick. Having lived here for almost a decade, here is my work in progress of places to go that mostly only locals will know. I love my city, and I hope you will too.
Save Place
2601 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Located in Logan Square, and featuring one of the more eclectic wine lists I've seen in a while, Telegraph Wine Bar is the perfect place to swing by for a leisurely bite to eat and drink. The antique fixtures and lights provide a bit of a...
Save Place
Streeterville, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The architectural boat tour of downtown Chicago is the single best way to see this city in a whole new way. From first-timers to lifers, it doesn't matter how long you've been in town, this perspective is going to be new to all. There are many...
Save Place
1023 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Yes, this is technically a chain restaurant throughout the United States, but it's a really good one. Being a die hard carnivore my entire life, this place was incredibly eye-opening to me. Never did I expect to be wowed by an entire menu that is...
Save Place
2100 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Victory's Banner is a lovely establishment tucked away in the Roscoe Village area of Chicago. It's zen-like vibe and cozy atmosphere will entice anyone to come for a coffee and end up staying for a full blown meal. VB also is totally vegetarian,...
Save Place
1466 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Schwa is kind of a difficult place to describe; it's such an eclectic bundle of everything, you just have to experience it for yourself. The exterior of the building makes it look like it should be condemned, but it's actually structurally sound....
Save Place
100 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091, USA
Suburban Chicago isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think of major religious centers. But Wilmette, a small town located less than 10 miles north of the Windy City, is home to the only Bahá’í House of Worship in North America....
Save Place
6300 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714, USA
I know, you're asking yourself, 'When did they put a reflecting pool in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa?' Weird question, with an even weirder answer. This tilted structure is located in Niles, IL and is a recreational park for employees of the...
Save Place
65 E Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Tesori is a new Italian restaurant located in the heart of the Loop. It features a wonderful bar area to pop in for a quick drink, or a large dining room for a more in-depth food experience. But the real treat is that it's located in the same...
Save Place
1700 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616, USA
If you are in Chicago and have a hankering for some great sushi, you have a ton of choices at your fingertips. I'm just gonna tell you about one, or maybe two. Located in Bucktown is Coast Sushi, which is BYOB, difficult to get into, but always...
Save Place
330 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
By the Clark and Webster intersection in Chicago, you'll come across this intriguing art installation: a tribute to all the sister cities of Chicago around the world. Part of a school project that will undoubtedly inspire your kids, a group of...
Save Place
1314 W Wrightwood Ave #1, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
A Chicago institution since 1992, Rose Angeli's is a quaint establishment tucked away within a cute neighborhood in Lincoln Park. It's actually a house, which makes it that much more endearing, since as you stroll the tree-lined streets, you don't...
Save Place
2959 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Heritage Bicycles General Store is so many things: a coffee shop, a general store, and a place to buy a few key items for your hip closet. Most importantly though, it's a place to grab a cup of joe and watch art being created that you can ride...
Save Place
2656 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60625, USA
It's called Goosefoot. It's up in Lincoln Square. It's far away from the 'food scene' of downtown Chicago. It's run by a lovely couple. He cooks, and she runs the place and makes you feel like you are at home. It's spectacular. Chef Chris Nugent...
Save Place
4839 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60625, USA
Tucked away behind an unassuming storefront you will find a shop with a misnomer of a name: Ravenswood Used Bookstore (it's located in Lincoln Square, not Ravenswood). Our hero and proprietor, Jim, has gathered such an incredible collection of...
Save Place
5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637, USA
Anyone who's into model trains should visit the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Originally opened in 1941, The Great Train Story was the largest model train of its day. After being briefly shuttered in 2002 for extensive additions, this...
Save Place
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
New to the scene on the Southport Avenue corridor in Lakeview is Crosby's Kitchen. For years, this neck of the Chicago woods has been in dire need of some good ol' fashioned cooking. This place is just that, but with a few more bells and whistles....
Save Place
Edgewater Beach, Chicago, IL, USA
For those of you that want something truly unique, off-the-beaten-path, and not-to-be-found-in-a-guidebook-to-Chicago, I give you the Full Moon Jam. I've lived here for almost a decade and didn't even know about it until recently. From May through...
Save Place
1735 Benson Ave, Evanston, IL 60201, USA
Located in Evanston, Ill., the Stained Glass is a wine bar and bistro worthy of a special trip. It's one of those hidden gems that most Chicagoans don't even know about. The menu features such inventive dishes as the Tuna, Tuna, Tuna (pictured):...
Save Place
108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Save Place
McCormick Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076, USA
Located a bit north of downtown Chicago is the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park. This two-mile stretch of McCormick Boulevard runs north/south between Touhy Avenue and Dempster Street and features over 60 incredible sculptures. The one featured...
Save Place
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Constructed way back in 1890, the Lincoln Park Conservatory and Gardens in downtown Chicago boasts a mind-boggling array of exotic plants and flowers. The conservatory is home to four different display houses, as well as sculptures, outdoor...
Save Place
600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Save Place
201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
Save Place
3411 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Boasting the slogan 'Meat free since '83,' The Chicago Diner isn't going to win everyone over. However, if you are vegetarian, or even want to get your vegan on, this is the place for you. With an extensive menu of food and drink, the friendly...
Save Place
1434 W Chicago Ave #5232, Chicago, IL 60642, USA
Flo is a fantastic eatery located at 1434 W. Chicago just a touch west of downtown. The cuisine is a perfect storm of nuevo Mexican dishes, ensconced in an inviting and neighborhoody atmosphere that will not disappoint. We meandered in for brunch...
Save Place
5547 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
I wrestled with even posting this highlight, since this is hands down the best sushi joint in Chicago. It's up north, it's BYOB, it plays only music from the 80's, you can get reservations at the drop of a hat, the sushi chefs are personable, they...
Save Place
2747 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Located in Lincoln Park, Atlas Brewing Company is far from your average bar and grill type of place. They brew outstanding beer on site (which you can view as you eat), they make epic cocktails (show above), and their food can hold its own against...
Save Place
953 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Next is famous for its ever-changing theme menus. The most recent is "The World's 50 Best Restaurants," featuring dishes created by the world's best chefs and curated by the Next team. When I was there we ate the centerpiece, and the floating...
Save Place
915 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045, USA
Anyone familiar with Apollo 13, be it the actual ship or the movie with Tom Hanks, will recognize the name of this place. Owned and operated by Captain James Lovell from Apollo 13,and located about 40 minutes north of downtown Chicago, Lovell's is...
Save Place
1208 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
If you like sweets, baked goods, copious amounts of sugar, and the smell of heaven wafting through the air, then this is the place for you. Sweet Mandy B's is THE destination for truly outstanding baked goods, and it's right in the middle of...
Save Place
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
Save Place
5947 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660, USA
If you happen to be in the Edgewater neighborhood in Chicago, up on North Broadway, you simply must make it a point to visit Independent Spirits. Residing among other boutique shops and eclectic storefronts, this gem of a wine shop is waiting to...
Save Place
1 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
If you're visiting Chicago in the winter, be sure to make your way to one of the city's many ice rinks. For outdoor skating with a view, head to the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millenium Park. The ice skating rink is sandwiched between Cloud...
Save Place
60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Chicago is known as a steak house town, and lord knows you have plenty from which to choose. But when you want to get both your turf and your surf on, then you simply must head to Joe's. Located in the heart of downtown and bustling with...
Save Place
116 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
No, they do not serve turtle soup at this establishment; in fact, no turtles will be harmed in the making of your meal. Slurping Turtle is a fun, casual, won't-break-the-bank-but-still-is-gourmet place to mosey into for a fun dinner out with...
Save Place
2812 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Beer lovers rejoice, your new favorite place in Chicago is here to serve you. Located right at the corner of Diversey and Lincoln Avenue, Beermiscuous features hundreds, yes hundreds, of craft brews that will surely appease any and all...
Save Place
730 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
If you happen to come upon an enormous space on Grand in Chicago, notice that the the inside is rustic yet cool, has ample bar space for sipping craft drinks, but also antique lighted booths all around to make it equally cozy, all while serving...
Save Place
2070 N Clybourn Ave unit b, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
This is gonna be short. Dirk's has the freshest seafood available in Chicago, period. And if they don't have what you want (which I doubt will happen), just ask Dirk since he's there all the time, and he'll get it for you. Also, if you're in a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel How to Avoid Getting Sick on an Airplane
- 2 Tips + News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 4 Tech + Gear Effortlessly Chic Travel Pants to Pack for Your Next Trip
- 5 Tips + News New Zealand Now Has the Most Powerful Passport in the World