Sweet Home Chicago . . .

There are many reasons that people think Chicago is called 'The Windy City.' I'm here to tell you that the real reason is because the culture of Chicago will 'blow you away.' Start with the guidebooks for the main attractions, but dig deeper through AFAR to truly discover what makes this city tick. Having lived here for almost a decade, here is my work in progress of places to go that mostly only locals will know. I love my city, and I hope you will too.