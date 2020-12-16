Sweet Home Alabama

Alabama is synonymous with Southern soul, where both W.C. Handy, Father of the Blues, and record producer Sam Phillips, Father of Rock 'n Roll, were born. Iconic artists recorded some of America's most legendary music at FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios at 3614 Jackson Highway in the 1960s and '70s. Alabama also is where Helen Keller was born, and where America launched its space program at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. It's the physical heart and cultural soul of America's Deep South.