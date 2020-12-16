Where are you going?
Sweet Home Alabama

Collected by Melissa Adams
Alabama is synonymous with Southern soul, where both W.C. Handy, Father of the Blues, and record producer Sam Phillips, Father of Rock 'n Roll, were born. Iconic artists recorded some of America's most legendary music at FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios at 3614 Jackson Highway in the 1960s and '70s. Alabama also is where Helen Keller was born, and where America launched its space program at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. It's the physical heart and cultural soul of America's Deep South.
3614 Jackson Hwy

3614 Jackson Hwy, Phil Campbell, AL 35581, USA
When The Swampers, Florence Alabama Music Enterprises (FAME)'s house band, founded Muscle Shoals Sound Studios at 3614 Jackson Highway in 1969, the Muscle Shoals Sound evolved as a style of Southern soul that defied the era's tumultuous race...
Fame Recording Studios Inc

603 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661, USA
It may not look like much, but Florence Alabama Music Enterprises (FAME) is where some of rock music's most iconic artists recorded such memorable hits as "I'll Take You There," "Brown Sugar," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "I Never Loved A Man the...
Alabama Music Hall of Fame

617 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA
The “Muscle Shoals” documentary that debuted at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival inspired the reopening of the Alabama Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Here, interactive exhibits showcase such legends of the music world as Nat King Cole, Hank...
Rattlesnake Saloon

1292 Mt Mills Rd, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA
Whether you want to hit the trails, chow down on Southern-style vittles, or relax over a beer, you can't lose at Seven Springs Lodge and Rattlesnake Saloon. Nestled under a natural stone bluff that once sheltered Native Americans, the...
Ivy Green

300 N Commons St W, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA
The life and times of Helen Keller are preserved, as well as dramatised at an annual summer festival, at her birthplace and childhood home, Ivy Green in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Built in 1820 by Keller's grandparents, the home and birthplace cottage...
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to experience G-forces, weightlessness, and other outer space phenomena. At the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Earth-bound simulators replicate what astronauts experience on manned space...
Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
Huntsville Botanical Garden is a privately-run garden, open year-round in Huntsville, Alabama. The 112-acre spread features America's largest open-air butterfly house, an aquatic garden, nature trails, an interactive children's garden, and...
Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
Most people visit botanical gardens in spring and summer, when the flowers are in full bloom and the leaves are all green. The Huntsville Botanical Garden has a few ways to enjoy nature in the off season. In fall, you can leaf peep the changing...
