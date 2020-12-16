Surf's Up!
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
I've always dreamed of going on a surf vacation. Here's my list of great surf spots and surf-inspired spots, whether it's a restaurant or a hotel.
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
It takes some German engineering to surf in land-locked Bavaria. But endless rides are possible on the Eisbach wave, a man-made, standing curl in the middle of a narrow artificial stream that runs through the English Garden. It has drawn both...
Barbados
The hardest part of marathon training for me isn’t the 20-mile runs. It’s the week or so before race day known as “the taper,” when suddenly you have to run less and rest more. Rest? Me? A type-A woman in New York City? No chance. So with a race...
La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
The one-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas to Todos Santos is dotted with tempting detours. Chief among them is Playa Cerritos, one of the few Pacific-side beaches safe for swimming. Of course, it’s not the swimming conditions that attract...
601 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
At Shelter, choose from entrees that include hearty cioppino with local shrimp and red wine tomato broth, and the Tofino Surf Bowl, with an option of wild-caught salmon from Vancouver Island. 601 Campbell St., (250) 725-3353. This appeared in the...
San Pedrito Beach road San Pedrito Beach, 23310 El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Just down the beach from the dreamy Rancho Pescadero hotel is Baja's popular San Pedrito surf break. I paddled in just in time to get this dreamy shot of the clouds melting into the horizon.
A point break an hour north of Trujillo, Chicama produces some of the longest left-hand waves in the world. Surfers should book a room at the Chicama Surf Resort; a Zodiac service tows guests back after long rides. During Semana Santa (Holy Week,...
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Muizenberg is a fresh air escape. Locaed on Metrorail's Southern Suburbs line, the train journey there cuts through residential suburbs and wetlands. Eventually, you arrive at your destination - the False Bay side of the Cape and the heart of...
Central America
Anamaya is located in Montezuma, Costa Rica. This image is taken from their extremely tranquil yoga deck, where guests practice twice a day. This hidden gem is affordable, has gorgeous cabanas, and serves the best vegetarian food I've ever had....
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....
Waimea Bay, Hawaii 96712, USA
Families gather at this North Shore cove—all golden sand and peacock-colored swells—in summertime. Adventurous types swarm the rocky headland—a riotous scene that resembles Where's Waldo? or Richard Scarry's...
