To plunge into the Middle Eastern surf scene, pop by Surf School Arabia on Al Khan Beach. Sandwiched between Dubai and Sharjah , this 800 meter private swathe of sand is great place to learn to surf the waves, SUP the nearby lagoon or just chill...
An Thượng 5, Bắc Mỹ An, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Vietnam is not the most obvious surfing destination in the world, but the swell near Danang is actually excellent -- especially during the monsoon season. The centre of the surf scene is Tam's Pub in Danang, which is a good spot to rent a board...
Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico
Guadalajara visitors craving an escape from the city should know that the ocean breeze isn’t far away. The bohemian beach town of Sayulita is about a four-hour drive, and even closer by plane. Popular in the 1960s among American and Canadian...
Jacó, first discovered by hard-core surfing enthusiasts, is now, thanks to Highway 27, the closest beach to San José. With buoyant nightlife and an ever more go-go real estate market, Jacó is much more than just its 2.5-mile...
