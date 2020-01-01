Where are you going?
Sunsets From Around the World

Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Uluwatu - Uluwatu Temple - Uluwatu Beach - Uluwatu Tour

Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
Hudson River Park

353 West St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Hudson River Park, running along the south west side of Manhattan is one of the best places to view a sunset in New York City. Locals may abhor that in doing so, you're looking at New Jersey but I think it's a small price to pay for a beautiful...
Coit Tower

1 Telegraph Hill Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Since it was constructed at the top of Telegraph Hill in 1933, Coit Tower has been an integral part of San Francisco’s downtown skyline. Named after a 1920s patron to the city’s firefighters—but not designed to resemble a firehose, as the urban...
Malapascua Island

Malapascua Island, Daanbantayan, Philippines
Malapascua, a tiny island in the Visayan Sea north of Cebu, is well-known for its thresher-shark cleaning station, where divers gather daily to see these beautiful creatures ascend from below to be cleaned by fish before returning to deeper...
Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Mandalay. We flew there to see Amarapura, the ancient royal city for one reason: the old teak walkway without nails, which symbolizes the simplicity and Buddhist flavor of life in Myanmar (Burma). In the late afternoon, we strolled across U Bein...
Catalina State Park

11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737, USA
There's more than sand in the southern Arizona desert. Come mid-winter through spring, or after the mid-summer monsoon rains, and you'll find flowing water and reflecting pools among the cacti-studded hills. On the northwest flank of the Santa...
Ha Long Bay

Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Wailea

Wailea, Wailea-Makena, HI 96753, USA
The Wailea Ocean Walk is one of the most beautiful spots to watch the sunset in Maui. I like to run the walkway just as the sun is setting. The one-and-a-half mile path goes past fancy resorts like the Four Seasons and Grand Wailea. The hotels...
Pangkor Island Beach Resort

TELUK BELANGA, 32300 Pangkor Island, Perak, Malaysia
This is the time to sit back, relax and soak in the awesome view with a cold drink in hand at the Pangkor Island Beach Resort. Pangkor is a small island, a sleepy town. It's the perfect place to get away from it all, sit on the beach and just...
Ko Chang

Koh Chang, Ko Chang District, Trat, Thailand
Siam Hut has amazingly cheap bungalows right on the beach of Koh Chang. The bungalows come air conditioned or with fans, they have private bathrooms and there's a big communal seaside deck off the Tree House restaurant. At night they light these...
Sanur

Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur is a beautiful and quaint part of Bali with hotels along the boardwalk that lines the beach. The boardwalk really makes Sanur special, as walking in Bali can be treacherous in most of the towns with narrow streets and tiny sidewalks, but...
