Sunset Pig
Collected by Raina
CA-46, California, USA
Highway 46 in California runs East - West and connects Paso Robles with Cambria. This windy road takes you through the most incredible vistas and winding country roads. James Dean died on this hwy over 50 years ago. My favorite road in the U.S. is...
Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur, Mexico
The ocean churns as a 36-ton mammal swims up to the boat. With your arm plunged into the cool water, you await the touch of a California gray whale. Like a house cat craving a scratch on the head, the whale pushes its rubbery skin, rough with...
140 Bohemian Hwy, Freestone, CA 95472, USA
This treasure of a bakery is in a town called Freestone (near Sebastopol) and off a road called the Bohemian Highway, meaning that this is already as California as it gets and an absolute must-see for anyone exploring the coast of the Golden...
Willow Creek Rd, California, USA
Pomo Canyon Hike goes through redwoods, over wind swept coastal hills. and lands you at ocean waves. The beauty and challenge of this hike is that you must hike up to be rewarded with gorgeous views. The most challenging part is near the start as...
9529, 9401 CA-1, Mendocino, CA 95460, USA
In Mendocino's Brewery Gulch Inn, the Osprey room (upstairs, southwest corner) commands a view, across Highway 1, of Smuggler's Cove and the Pacific Ocean. The eco-conscious inn occupies a sweet location, away from the road and just a minute or...
961 Ukiah St, Mendocino, CA 95460, USA
Anytime we get anywhere near Mendocino, we have to stop at the Brickery, the stand-alone bakery behind the renowned Cafe Beaujolais restaurant. This is where the breads are baked for the restaurant, but the bakers also sell retail right out the...
8211 North, CA-1, Little River, CA 95456, USA
Llamas seem to be popular in Mendocino County, but on a recent visit we saw none lovelier than those roaming the spacious grounds around the Glendeven Inn, a rural B&B in Little River, with a wine bar, farm-to-table dinners, and ocean views. This...
Russian Gulch State Park, California 95460, USA
The Russian Gulch State Park may have the perfect forest hike: A seven mile loop to a 35-foot waterfall through new growth redwood forests. Start at the beach parking lot and take the Fern Grove trail to the waterfall. Then, loop back on the North...
48603 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
In a regal redwood grove along the Big Sur coast lies a place “where nothing happens,” according to its proprietors. The highway traffic noise disappears, the filtered sunlight takes on the quality of stained glass, and the earthy...
39171 Tassajara Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA
In 1967, Tassajara (already a storied hot springs resort) became the first Zen monastery outside Japan. Run by the San Francisco Zen Center, the monastery is open to the public from May through September and closed the rest of the year for...
