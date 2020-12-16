Where are you going?
Sunny Spain

Collected by Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert
Spain is a large beautiful country with very different areas. Some are lush, others very dry and almost barren. Then there are the huge boulders, mountains, and rocky lands. Spanish wines and olive oils are world renowned. Their Serrano ham is famous. Bullfights are very popular . Their Flamenco dancers so graceful. Spain offers a large variety of vacation choices not only on the historic mainland but also on her islands like Majorca, or the Canary Islands. It's easy to enjoy yourself in Spain.
Andalusia

Andalusia, Spain
Andalucia, Spain, is located in the southern Iberian peninsula. The vast area consists of eight provinces. Among them are Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, and Seville. I sampled the hams, paellas, wines, and olive oils and enjoyed the tastes and smells of...
Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela

Praza do Obradoiro, s/n, 15704 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
After mysterious lights led a 9th-century hermit to St. James’s remains, King Alfonso II ordered that a chapel be built on the site. Since the Middle Ages, the magnificent cathedral has been the destination of pilgrims walking the Camino de...
Granaries of Combarro

36993 Combarro, Pontevedra, Spain
Galicia is a province in the north west of the Iberian Peninsula. As we were traveling the roads in Galicia, I spotted marble structures with little crosses on their roof tops. I knew they could not be tombs as they were right in the middle of the...
Camariñas

Camariñas, A Coruña, Spain
Visiting friends in Camarinas in Galicia, Spain, we toured the seaside town which is also a fishing port. We were given a tour of the sardine factory. This was interesting, but naturally smelly. We watched the ladies make their famous lace designs...
Bobbin Lace Making

Praza da Insuela, 57, 15123 Camariñas, A Coruña, A Coruña, Spain
In the northwestern corner of Spain in the little fishing village of Camarinas (Galicia), there is an old tradition that has been passed down from mother to daughter since the middle ages. It is the art of bobbin lace making. In the middle ages,...
Lace Pillow Case,

Camariñas, A Coruña, Spain
When my husband and I traveled to Galicia, we visited friends in the fishing village of Camarinhas. The friends took us around town, and around Galicia to show off their beautiful countryside. After seeing the sardine factory, several great...
Alhambra

Calle Real de la Alhambra, s/n, 18009 Granada, Spain
A visit to Granada, Spain isn't complete without a stop at the Alhambra. The Moorish architecture, robust gardens, and stunning views of Granada combine to make a truly memorable experience. Start your day with a tour of the Generalife Gardens....
Burgos Cathedral

Plaza de Santa María, s/n, 09003 Burgos, Spain
Hands down, my favorite Cathedral in all of Spain, the Burgos Cathedral is yet another UNESCO World Heritage site and with valid reason. Everywhere you look, there is hard work and dedication to the art of decoration. From the intricately carved...
Cathedral of Seville

Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Ceuta

Ceuta, Spain
Ceuta is located next to Morocco in Africa. While on vacation in the Costa do Sol, Spain, I decided that we should take a day trip to Ceuta. We boarded the ferry in Algeciras and passed the rock of Gibraltar. In Ceuta, We walked down the gangplank...
