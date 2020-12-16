Sunny Spain

Spain is a large beautiful country with very different areas. Some are lush, others very dry and almost barren. Then there are the huge boulders, mountains, and rocky lands. Spanish wines and olive oils are world renowned. Their Serrano ham is famous. Bullfights are very popular . Their Flamenco dancers so graceful. Spain offers a large variety of vacation choices not only on the historic mainland but also on her islands like Majorca, or the Canary Islands. It's easy to enjoy yourself in Spain.