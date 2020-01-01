Sunday Brunch
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
The weekend's winding down. Friday was happy hour. Saturday just got a little ridiculous. And now it's time to ease into Sunday. But don't get up too early, brunch isn't for overachieving breakfast eaters. It's for those who want sit over bloody marys, mimosas, and let the blend of savory treats and heart eggs settle before going on with the day.
915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon is an Austin-owned restaurant serving charcoal-grilled, locally raised chickens, freshly prepared tortas, salads, sides, homemade ice creams, aguas frescas, and a selection of beer and wine. The...
1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Hillside Farmacy is a farm-to-table restaurant in Austinbuilt around a pharmacy theme. While it may sound odd, the execution is brilliant, with incredible food and wonderfully eclectic design. The restaurant space was formerly the home of a 1920s...
941 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
You know you are near Zazie's in the Cole Valley neighborhood by the crowd out front. It is big. There is a sign up sheet on the door, put your name on it, and head to the Irish bar next door to wait the hour it'll take to get seated. But when you...
179 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Opened in 1914, this is a New York institution. Its been owned and operated by four generations of the same family. You really feel like you're stepping into a NY deli 50 years ago.
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At the restaurant Nopa in San Francisco's Western Addition, the long bar and communal tables are perfect places to perch on a weeknight. Go early, order an elderflower gimlet or a sparkling, minty Old Cuban (both off-menu). Don't miss the Mission...
1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
I'm meeting my friend for brunch at Café Bonaparte. I stroll up to the northern side of Georgetown—the part that feels more like a quaint neighborhood than the frenzied, tourist area near M Street. The space is long and narrow, simply decorated...
Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Chorizo and eggs is a tasty combination, and Cup Cafe offers a fantastic version of this dish with a spicy chorizo they call 'gunpowder.' Eat it sitting inside the cafe so you can check out the varnished floors, covered with 100,000 pennies, and...
Via Claudia, 15, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Caffe Propaganda is just a short 3-4 minute walk from the Colosseum; but instead of being another tourist spot, it's a spot for locals and has some of the best hand-crafted cocktails in Rome. In the direction opposite from the hub-bub on the quiet...
2529 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Whether you roll out of bed at 6 a.m. or 2 p.m., start your day with Austin’s favorite Tex-Mex invention: the breakfast taco. A hometown institution, the Tamale House (5003 Airport Blvd.) serves eggs and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla. At Maria...
479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
There are a lot of wonderful brunch spots in the five boroughs of NYC. Dean Street stands out not as much for creativity or ingenuity as much as it does for doing the simple things very well. On Saturday and Sunday between 11 AM and 3 PM be...
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is...
395 Santa Monica Pl #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
A shopping mall is probably the last place you’d look for a quality brunch, but Sonoma Wine Garden in the Santa Monica Place mall may be the best boozy brunch in Los Angeles. With ocean views and cozy cushioned seating, you are transported from...
Newbury Street, Manukau, Auckland 2023, New Zealand
Saturday morning and this is the place to be to get a true slice of the Pacific. The Otara Flea Markets have rows and rows of fresh fruit, clothing, bric-a-brac and of course food, but it's the Polynesian colour and music that makes it so special....
The intersection of St. Laurent and Fairmont is an intersection of awesome—Cafe Sardine, Boulangerie Guillame and Lawrence are all right beside each other on the east side. Further west, you'll stroll to find Fairmont Bagel and Drogheria for...
3845 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
St. Mary's Pub in the Bernal Heights neighborhood serves the types of spicy Bloody Marys that get the blood flowing. There's a menu of seven flavors, including Southwestern with chipotle and Japanese with wasabi. At the side of the bar, there's a...
122 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the must-dos on any visit to Savannah is breakfast at the bright, cheerful J. Christopher's at 122 East Liberty Street. Housed in a remodeled auto body shop, J. Christopher's offers large servings of delicious food using the freshest...
