Sun Valley, The Original Mountain Town

Sponsored by Visit Sun Valley
The United States’ first winter resort, Sun Valley in Idaho’s alpen central mountains, has a storied past. Established in 1936 to be an American St. Moritz, the resort has welcomed Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, and, most famously, Ernest Hemingway. While famous names and facts and figures can’t capture the magic of fresh powder on a crisp sunny morning or the welcoming small-town atmosphere, here are some numbers to keep in mind when planning a Sun Valley vacation.
Christmas in Sun Valley

Ketchum, ID, USA
Some 200,000 Christmas lights are used to decorate Sun Valley each holiday season. Another way to put that in perspective is that there are roughly 200 lights for each resident. A lot of effort goes into creating the twinkling postcard-perfect...
Sun Valley, NordicTown USA

1 Sun Valley Rd, Sun Valley, ID 83353, USA
While skiers may think first of the downhill runs at Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain when they hear Sun Valley, there are also 200 kilometers (or roughly 120 miles) of immaculately groomed Nordic trails throughout the valley. Home to a...
Bald Mountain

2 Sun Valley Rd, Sun Valley, ID 83353, USA
The vertical drop at Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain is 3,400 vertical feet, one of the greatest among American resorts (with longest high speed lift on the continent connecting the base to the summit in one shot). If that number is hard to wrap your...
River Run Day Lodge

520 Serenade Ln, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
Sometimes half the fun of a day on the mountain is the après scene, and Sun Valley has an abundance of bars, breweries, and restaurants where you can meet both locals and fellow visitors. Check out the celebrated Bloody Mary at River Run Lodge or...
Sun Valley Center For Arts

191 5th St E, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
While Sun Valley is better known as a destination for skiers and fly-fishermen, it is also the home of a thriving arts community. The anchor of the area’s cultural scene is the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and its theater troup, Company of...
