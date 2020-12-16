Sun Valley, The Original Mountain Town

The United States’ first winter resort, Sun Valley in Idaho’s alpen central mountains, has a storied past. Established in 1936 to be an American St. Moritz, the resort has welcomed Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, and, most famously, Ernest Hemingway. While famous names and facts and figures can’t capture the magic of fresh powder on a crisp sunny morning or the welcoming small-town atmosphere, here are some numbers to keep in mind when planning a Sun Valley vacation.