Summertime Escapes
Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Looking for some warm-weather inspiration? Here are 10 awesome places to hit this summer.
Save Place
1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT 84741, USA
Set within a postcard-perfect corner of southern Utah and surrounded by national parks, the 600-acre Amangiri is tucked away in a protected valley among the canyons, flat-topped mesas, and desert landscapes of the Grand Circle. The resort’s...
Save Place
30100 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
While exploring Burano, break for a fabulous seafood lunch at Al Gato Nero. The "black cat" restaurant is the creation of Ruggero Bovo, who has been cooking up some of the tastiest fresh fish and seafood here since 1965. "I love the fish of the...
Save Place
Chilmark, MA 02535, USA
Head to the western coast of Martha's Vineyard for one of its most beautiful beaches—and to watch the sunset over the ocean, a rare pleasure for an East Coaster. Make sure to bring a blanket, some wine and beer, and a picnic and be merry with the...
Save Place
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
Save Place
Paralia Super Paradise, 846 00, Greece
Super Paradise Beach is a gigantic stretch of sand tucked away next to Paradise Beach. It's only reachable by taxi-ferry or by public bus, but the trek is worth it. It's also a notorious party destination, with a friendly gay community. Super...
Save Place
Vallon de l’Arcoule (D78F), 13520 Les Baux-de-Provence, France
'Benvengudo' means welcome in old, Provencal dialect and it's a fitting name for a hotel that will feel like home. Hotel Benvendgudo is a small, casual, boutique hotel just a few kilometers below the fortified town of Les Baux, in the Alpilles...
Save Place
78 Seongsan-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo, Jeju-do, South Korea
Slightly sweet, with pleasantly salty mineral umami--that's what the yellow-orange goo from sea-urchins tastes like. The fresher the better for this roe--and if you visit the coast of Jeju island, the legendary "haenyo" women divers will have just...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever