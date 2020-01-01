Summers of Love in Texas
Collected by Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert
Dallas may not have the hills of Austin or the coastline of Galveston, but locals get their fix of natural splendor at White Rock Lake. Developed in 1911 as a water source for the city, the man-made lake is now the focal point for a 1,015-acre...
4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Here are the rules for a good diner: Breakfast served all day and extra points are awarded for thick cut bacon and crispy hash browns. Busy waitresses who never get flustered are key—ideally she'll be calling customers "honey" and keeping their...
2787 Preston Rd #1100, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Unlike most barbecue joints, Fadis has all the flavor of a Texan grill without the calories. Using Mediterranean spices and fresh ingredients, they create delicious middle eastern dishes worth trying. Even if you've already eaten, their selection...
Maltby Dr, Frisco, TX 75035, USA
With a natural landscape, curved path, little creek and new playground, Limestone Quarry is a perfect for playing with young children. Wander along and enjoy the tall grasses while the kids are equally entertained. My favorite part is the native...
208 S Mesquite St, Arlington, TX 76010, USA
A year after someone suggested I try Potager (French for little vegetable garden) Cafe, I finally made it tonight and had one of the most fulfilling meals of my life. My boyfriend and I strolled by sunflowers and into a haven of natural light and...
Fort Worth, TX, USA
I've only been in Texas over the summer, so obviously I try to stay inside air conditioned oases unless I'm going swimming. The Trinity River is my one exception to this rule. My boyfriend and I bike here in the evenings to search for sand...
2585 Park Rd 6026, Johnson City, TX 78636, USA
Hike down past these trees and by the emerald water below to find a baby waterfall. Pedernales State Park also boasts a larger waterfall, swimming areas, fossils, and hiking. Unfortunately, I only managed a short stop there during a family trip,...
26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266, USA
Just north of—and a little below—San Antonio are the Natural Bridge Caverns, whose miles of underground passages can be explored in a variety of tours. Lantern tours offer eerie illuminations of the stones, while "Adventure Tours" require...
26515 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266, USA
Natural Bridge Caverns are truly some of the of spectacular caves in North America, and one of the largest in the state of Texas (which is, as we all know, known for big things). There are a number of different tour options, from their most basic...
1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Hillside Farmacy is a farm-to-table restaurant in Austinbuilt around a pharmacy theme. While it may sound odd, the execution is brilliant, with incredible food and wonderfully eclectic design. The restaurant space was formerly the home of a 1920s...
1912 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Salt & Time in Austin offers a variety of beautifully presented meats from Texas ranches, as well as fabulous baguettes. I was impressed with their proper Italian labeling of all the different parts of the pork, many of which aren't well known...
24300 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA
The Hamilton Pool, this beautiful collapsed grotto, is a perfect place to go when needing to chill in some cold water. Linger in the pool and enjoy the clouds gliding across the sky and the cooling sight of water trickling down from the trees...
1400 S Congress Ave Suite A190, Austin, TX 78704, USA
