Summer travel
Collected by Nellie DeBruyn
Paris, Scotland, England
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
162 Bis Quai de Polangis, 94340 Joinville-le-Pont, France
Chez Gégène: On the Marne, a full band fires up the crowd at this grande dame of guinguettes. 162 Bis Quai de Polangis, Joinville-le-Pont, 33/(0) 1-48-83-29-43. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's Riverside Dance...
129 Rue d'Aboukir, 75002 Paris, France
Faust: At the foot of the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, you’ll find a heated riverside terrace, a restaurant and bar, and a performance space. Near the Alexandre-III bridge. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's...
12 Grande Rue, 78290 Croissy, France
Musée de la Grenouillère: See absinthe spoons, vintage posters, and other memorabilia from a guinguette where Monet and Renoir painted. 12 Grande Rue, Croissy-sur-Seine, 33/(0) 1-30-53-61-02. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more...
19 Avenue de Choisy, 94190 Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, France
Guinguette Auvergnate: A jolly, accordion-playing owner serves dishes from his native Auvergne region. 19 Avenue de Choisy, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, 33/(0) 1-43-89-04-64. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's...
Ile des Impressionnistes, 78400 Chatou, France
Maison Fournaise: Dine along the Seine, where Renoir painted his Luncheon of the Boating Party. 3 Rue du Bac, Chatou, 33/(0) 1-30-71-41-91. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's Riverside Dance Clubs
2 Rue Maurice Berteaux, 93330 Neuilly-sur-Marne, France
Chez Fifi: Owner Philippe “Fifi” Pannier makes this slightly scruffy spot thoroughly entertaining. 2 Rue Marx Dormoy, Neuilly-sur-Marne, 33/(0) 1-43-08-20-31. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's Riverside Dance...
41 Quai Victor Hugo, 94500 Champigny-sur-Marne, France
La Guinguette de l’Île du Martin-Pêcheur: Live music lures guests to a magical island setting on the Marne. 41 Quai Victor Hugo, Champigny-sur-Marne, 33/(0) 1-49-83-03-02, This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's...
64 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1NY, UK
Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, Cafe Gandolfi is a bona fide dining landmark in the Merchant City district of central Glasgow. It’s aged remarkably well, thanks to its organic timber furniture by Tim Stead and simple but...
Maison de l'Architecture, 148 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Martin, 75010 Paris, France
Hanging out around train stations in major cities is rarely a wise idea but an outdoor café near the Gare de l'Est in Paris should be considered a worthy exception. Café A, a secret garden bar and restaurant, awaits beyond the threshold of the...
75001 Paris, France
From mid-July to mid-August, the banks of the Seine river in Paris begin to resemble the south as 6,000 tons of sand is hauled in for Paris Plage, the capital's makeshift tropical getaway that spans 3 kilometers. Now in its twelfth year, 'Paris...
Thelocationfor the most charmingscenes in the movieAmélie, this once-forgotten neighborhood is now a destination for the young and fun-loving. As soon as the weather turns warm, picnickers line the paths along this 19th-century waterway, watching...
15 Rue Debelleyme, 75003 Paris, France
Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel may have founded L'Atelier Cologne in New York, where the duo met, but their successful fragrance company is 100% French. Their mutual passion for eau de cologne translates beautifully into a sweet edit of...
129 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
With the precipitous rise of gourmet street food and market-fresh neo-bistrots, it's not surprising that Boris Leclercq's eponymous steak joint 'Chez Boris' opened near the Champs-Elysées last year with little fanfare. The conceit of this...
14 Rue Lally-Tollendal, 75019 Paris, France
The specialty coffee scene was slow to sprout in Paris but thanks to a brigade of entrepreneurial career baristas, the march toward change in consumption and taste is putting the city on the global bean map. At the vanguard of the movement are...
14 Rue Muller, 75018 Paris, France
The latest addition to the night scene in the 18th is more than a traditional club, it can be considered a cultural hub; a forum for exchange between like-minded artists and designers. Only those with a "curious spirit" will be granted access....
22 Rue de Savoie, 75006 Paris, France
In France, sparkling wine isn't just for special occasions, it's an everyday luxury. At least that's what you'll learn after a sampling of some 130 vintages at Dilettantes, a wine shop/bar specializing in bubbly. The tastings are hosted by one of...
You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
52 Rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris, France
With their Paris supper club Hidden Kitchen, Americans Laura Adrian and Braden Perkins regaled guests with a sensational 10-course meal with wine pairings around a communal table in their apartment. The food was nothing short of transcendental;...
80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African...
43 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Now you can sample the cuisine of celebrated local chefs by visiting their walk-in wine bars. Braden Perkins eases his elegant culinary style at Verjus’s downstairs bar (47 Rue de Montpensier), where groups share small plates of succulent pork...
34 Rue Duperré, 75009 Paris, France
Among its many, recent claims to fame, the South Pigalle (SoPi in anglophone parlance) neighborhood has become synonymous with cool cocktail bars and creative after-hours hangouts. The quirky spot that seemed to pioneer it all was Le Carmen, a...
261 Boulevard Raspail, 75014 Paris, France
Little needs to be said about Paris's peerless art scene and the iconic museums that greet throngs of visitors each day but we hear very little about spaces like the non profit Fondation Cartier for Contemporary Art nestled in the 1'4th...
La Défense, France
On the western edge of Paris, at the end of the grand 'axe historique' that runs from the Louvre down the Champs Élysées and on past the Arc de Triomphe, rises the futuristic skyscraper business district known as "La Défense." Its centerpiece is...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you'll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in...
25 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Most locals point to Breizh Café in the Marais for the city's best crêpes but my loyalties lie with Chez Imogène, a tiny, no-frills restaurant in the 11th arrondissement. Traditional buckwheat galettes and sweet dessert crêpes take pride of place...
134 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
Tasting the city's best baguettes is one thing, but wouldn't it also be great to learn how to make them? Award-winning baker Benjamin Turquier, shown, runs the bakery 134 RdT and placed in the top 10 in this year's annual Best Baguette in Paris...
173 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Astier de Villatte is well known for its light weight white porcelain plates and dishes, all shown in a big wooden closet at the entrance hall of the store, alongside home perfumes, candles and other colored decorative dishes. It serves as a...
12 Rue Perrée, 75003 Paris, France
The limited-edition Nikes and kiosk of independent magazines (Corpus, Out of Order, System) at this brilliantly edited multibrand boutique in the upper Marais recall the city’s renowned concept shop Colette. But its abundant natural light, and...
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
Walking on Blvd Beaumarchais, you can find some real Parisian gems. One of them is Merci, a well known chic, ethnic concept store, hidden at the back of a courtyard in number 111 of the Boulevard. At the entrance to the store, there is an old red...
La Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
On a lazy Sunday morning in Mexico City, after having an amazing breakfast of pan dulce at the famous Cafe Matisse, I strolled through the beautiful Parque Mexico - a neighborhood park, in the trendy Condesa area of D.F. On one side of the park, I...
