Summer Is Calling
Collected by Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The bold color palette of this reimagined motel reflects the hues of 14 different desert wildflowers. Nearly every room has a balcony or patio and art installations and photography from local artists can be found throughout the hotel. The young...
Km.12.5, Blvd. Kukulcan Lt 18, El Rey, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Enjoy these stunning oceanview and beachside cabanas at The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort, a seaside resort in Cancun, Mexico. Enjoy the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean, a sweet haven for the sun-seekers. A perfect place to soak under the...
2450 Nazaré, Portugal
Nazare, a colorful fishing village, is about 1 hour north of Fatima in Portugal. It is famous for its fishing boats and traditional clothing of its men and women. The boats are gaily painted with upturned prows as they have been since the days of...
Magdalena, Colombia
Tayrona National Natural Park has become such a popular destination during typical vacation periods that authorities have had to limit admission. But an off-season visit offers singular luxuries like miles of all-but-solitary beaches, jungle...
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The Santa Monica Pier embodies what Southern California is all about: fun in the sun. Popular with tourists and locals alike, this iconic boardwalk adjacent to the Pacific Ocean—filled with all the amusement rides, midway games, fried food,...
Km. 84, Calle Carretera Transpeninsular, Ensenada Blanca Loreto, 23880 Loreto, B.C.S., Mexico
During a spring trip to Loreto, Mexico I had a chance to check out the two-year-old Villa del Palmar Resort & Spa at The Islands of Loreto off the eastern coast of the Baja peninsula. Each room has views of Danzante Island and the Sea of Cortez or...
Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Of the 240 acres that make up the Mayakoba luxury hotel complex, 45—dotted with tropical forests, shimmering canals, and Caribbean coastline—comprise the Fairmont. Built with an environmentally friendly design (only boats, bikes, and...
400 Wall St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
1 Green Pleasure Pier, Avalon, CA 90704, USA
For the time it takes most Angelenos to commute to work, you can be ferried into the alternate reality of Catalina Island, a romantic escape far from the daily traffic jams and urban sprawl. The evergreen-shrubbed hills spotted with an artists...
