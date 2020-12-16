Summer in British Columbia
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Some people think that it's cold and frozen in Canada all year long, other think that all we do is drink beer, eat bacon or go canoeing. Here's what we really do during summertime in BC.
1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2E4, Canada
You may not know but British Columbia has a wine region that is a worthy rival of Napa and Tuscany. Mission Hill Winery is one of the stellar estates that not only has some of the best wine in Canada but also serves the best food with matching...
Jim Smith Lake, East Kootenay C, BC V1C, Canada
Jim Smith Lake is a nice little lake a short drive from downtown with a large grassy area to hang out on and a small sand (kind of) beach. The lake is quite small (perhaps 1 kilometer long and 1/2 kilometer wide) with a marshy area full of reeds...
4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
At the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, Four Seasons Resort and Residences complements its sylvan surroundings with a kind of chalet-luxe style accentuated with natural materials. Public areas feature wood beams, granite, and limestone, and guest rooms...
10635 Jesmond Rd, Clinton, BC V0K 1K0, Canada
Echo Valley Ranch encompasses a diverse landscape—from desert canyons to glaciers. Hike in the protected grasslands near the legendary Gang Ranch, one of British Columbia’s first cattle spreads, or climb to the top of the 7,460-foot Mount Bowman....
800 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1J8, Canada
Nearly a century ago, Jennie Butchart, wife of cement manufacturer Robert Butchart, transformed a depleted limestone quarry into these stunning, world-renowned show gardens. Allow ample time to enjoy the 22 hectares (55 acres) of floral displays,...
This is not a hike for the inexperienced. It takes most people 8 to 10 hours round-trip and climbs 1400m over 5km one-way. It should only be attempted by reasonably fit people. The path begins on a long steep climb, and then flattens out at a...
Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
The collaborative efforts of Pemberton's North Arm Farm, whose amazing proprietor happens to also be the town mayor, and Whistler's unparalleled Araxi Restaurant, resulted in this unforgettable dining experience. With majestic Mount Currie as the...
3625 1 St, Naramata, BC V0H 1N0, Canada
Just a short hour drive away from Kelowna, and only a 5-10 minute drive from Penticton, Naramata sits hidden with acres of green vineyards cascading off of clay cliffs into Lake Okanagan. In the heart Naramara is the historic Naramata Heritage Inn...
170 Timberline Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4J6, Canada
Not far from Kelowna driving along Lakeshore Drive and passing aging vines of lush with grapes for harvesting, sits the goats of the Camelis Alpine Goat Cheese Artisan. Exiting the vehicle you hear the playful singing of goats in the distance...
530 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2B7, Canada
Japadog is one of those odd and wacky combinations of a hot dog with Japanese toppings, but it works! I had the Terimayo, a teriyaki-drenched dog topped with seaweed. Not substantial for the $5 price tag, but a good snack. The location on Robson...
1992 Dilworth Dr, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9N4, Canada
Every Saturday in the summer, especially when it is spinning into autumn, the Farmers' Market is packed with those looking to stock their fridges, pantries and countertops with local ingredients and produce. In recent years cultural diversity has...
Sidney, BC, Canada
On summer Thursdays, everyone in the seaside town of Sidney turns out for the evening market. You can buy fresh produce, locally made jams, sea salts, and greeting cards, plus dinner from one of the many food trucks. We liked the pierogis, the...
3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1, Canada
This 27-acre attraction in North Vancouver gets the heart racing with a suspension bridge that bounces 230 feet above a forested river gorge. Even more spectacular, however, is the Cliffwalk, a labyrinth of walkways along the granite flank of the...
British Columbia V0A, Canada
Often overlooked by it's more famous neighbors, there are oodles of beautiful things to see and do in Kootenay National Park - just the drive down Highway 93 alone is absolutely breathtaking. The short hike to the paint pots is an easy trail to...
940 Lower Debeck Rd, Naramata, BC V0H 1N1, Canada
Therapy Vineyards overlooks green vineyards of rolling hills that drop off with a thrust of caramel clay that disappears into the blue Okanagan Lake. The view itself could be therapy for any soul in need of inspiration and calm. But wine always...
5636 Jasper Way, Kelowna, BC V1W 5L7, Canada
In 2003 Kelowna suffered a devastating fire that burned 250 homes and evacuated 30,000 residents. This image was part of that burned area and overlooks the city of Kelowna as well as Lake Okanagan. Hiking within this provincial park there are many...
6671 Egmont Rd, Egmont, BC V0N 1N0, Canada
A post about Skookumhcuck Narrows seems like it should be focused on the amazing body of water at the end of the trail, but our timing was off and we missed the impressive ebb and flow for the day. If you're up and around the Sunshine Coast,...
891 Naramata Rd, Penticton, BC V2A 8T5, Canada
Naramata is a community full of quirky artists and dream-realizing vintners. Together they create wineries rich and varied in architecture, unique wine labels and gallery/tasting room combinations. Here at Red Rooster Winery, for example, you can...
12240 Second Ave #210, Richmond, BC V7E 3L8, Canada
Minkes, humpbacks, and gray whales often frisk in B.C.’s wild coastal waters. The scene stealers, however, are the orcas, especially the gentle resident pods that eat fish rather than other marine mammals. These “killer whales”...
The Okanagan Valley have become famed for its wine region however not many know that it also provides ideal conditions for growing fields of lavender. There are two predominant farms to visit within the Okanagan - the first is in the south...
