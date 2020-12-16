Summer fun in Switzerland
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
3863 Gadmen, Switzerland
The Trift Bridge is the longest pedestrian-only suspension bridge in the Swiss Alps, spanning 170 meters (560 ft) at a height of 100 meters (330 ft) but when we got to it somehow it looked longer and higher. As afraid as I was I did not hike all...
Save Place
Aareschlucht, 3860 Meiringen, Switzerland
While in Switzerland, we found Aareschlucht or the Aare Gorge by mistake. We were going to see something else and saw people stopping here so we did too and how glad we were that we did. Over thousands of years, the Aare River eroded a path...
Save Place
Grindelwald, Switzerland
The Jungfrau is one of the main summits of the Bernese Alps, located between the southern canton of Bern and the northern canton of Valais, halfway between Interlaken and Fiesch. It's the perfect place for the quintessential Swiss experience. The...
Save Place
Lake Lungern, 6078 Lungern, Switzerland
We spent a weekend in the gorgeous Swiss Alps. "Toblerone" mountains, cow bells, glacial rivers and lakes, hiking and zip lining. A lot of fun packed in 2 days. Simply driving you get amazing views like the view of the Lungern Lake. Traveling to ...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25