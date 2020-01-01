Summer 2016
Collected by Codi Tucker
3800 Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84124, USA
There are plenty of swimming holes in and around Salt Lake City – some natural, like the Great Salt Lake, and some artificial, like the Seven Peaks Waterpark. Antelope Island, in the middle of the lake and accessible by a drivable seven-mile...
35 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
SLC has the highest concentration of geological research centers in the country, some of which may finally help you prove you’re related to John Stockton. Family Search Center’s database has access to millions of global records and an easy-to-use...
300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
This beautiful botanical and ecological garden is supported by the University of Utah. It's best enjoyed in the summertime when the flowers are in full bloom, but can be visited all-year round. The walking trails are always maintained, and it's...
301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
This museum on the campus of the University of Utah is home to more than 1.5 million artifacts that delve into the state's rich history. From the American Indians who inhabited this land for centuries before any European explorer to the...
Central City, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
I love the homes in my Salt Lake City neighborhood.
50 N Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150, USA
There’s no denying the influence of the Mormon faith in Salt Lake City. In 1847, the then-president of the Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young, stood in the desert landscape of the Salt Valley and declared that this was the place where he and his...
Flagstaff, AZ, AZ, USA
As Phoenix heats up, many locals are desperate to escape the desert's barren landscape and head north to Sedona. Only a two-hour drive from the city, on average, Sedona sees about 60% local valley traffic over the weekends. Route 89A, leading up...
Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Color, shape, and naked geology: Northern Arizona appeals to the senses in the most elemental ways. Agnostic hikers, secular scientists, souls searching for spiritual energy — all end up in Sedona, seeking and finding. Mid-week in this red-rock...
4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
The red rocks around Sedona are a trekker's dream, and if you know where to go, you can jump in a creek as well. Just to the southwest of Sedona, check out Red Rocks State Park. Take a short hike then cool off with a swim below Cathedral Rock. (By...
100 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Surely, a college town at the base of skiable mountains on the way to the Grand Canyon must boast a memorable place to caffeinate...or imbibe something more relaxing...right? Flagstaff, Arizona, has its fair share of coffee shops and bars, but...
745 U.S. 89, Kanab, UT 84741, USA
If you don’t win a coveted lottery permit to visit “the Wave” off Highway 89 in Utah, consider the nearby Buckskin Gulch. Covering more than 15 miles, Buckskin is a backpacking paradise for many avid hikers, but all you really need is an afternoon...
2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
Flagstaff, Northern Arizona's winter-playground-college-town, is often overlooked as visitors drive through it on their way to or from the Grand Canyon. But if you have time to linger, this town will reveal its charms. In recent years, it's become...
Utah, USA
Utah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone...
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
