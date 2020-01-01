Where are you going?
Summer 2016

Collected by Codi Tucker
Millcreek Canyon

3800 Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84124, USA
There are plenty of swimming holes in and around Salt Lake City – some natural, like the Great Salt Lake, and some artificial, like the Seven Peaks Waterpark. Antelope Island, in the middle of the lake and accessible by a drivable seven-mile...
Family History Library

35 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
SLC has the highest concentration of geological research centers in the country, some of which may finally help you prove you’re related to John Stockton. Family Search Center’s database has access to millions of global records and an easy-to-use...
Red Butte Garden

300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
This beautiful botanical and ecological garden is supported by the University of Utah. It's best enjoyed in the summertime when the flowers are in full bloom, but can be visited all-year round. The walking trails are always maintained, and it's...
Natural History Museum of Utah

301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
This museum on the campus of the University of Utah is home to more than 1.5 million artifacts that delve into the state's rich history. From the American Indians who inhabited this land for centuries before any European explorer to the...
Salt Lake City in Photos

Central City, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
I love the homes in my Salt Lake City neighborhood.
Temple Square

50 N Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150, USA
There’s no denying the influence of the Mormon faith in Salt Lake City. In 1847, the then-president of the Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young, stood in the desert landscape of the Salt Valley and declared that this was the place where he and his...
West Fork Oak Creek Trail

Flagstaff, AZ, AZ, USA
As Phoenix heats up, many locals are desperate to escape the desert's barren landscape and head north to Sedona. Only a two-hour drive from the city, on average, Sedona sees about 60% local valley traffic over the weekends. Route 89A, leading up...
Sedona, AZ

Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Color, shape, and naked geology: Northern Arizona appeals to the senses in the most elemental ways. Agnostic hikers, secular scientists, souls searching for spiritual energy — all end up in Sedona, seeking and finding. Mid-week in this red-rock...
Red Rock State Park

4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
The red rocks around Sedona are a trekker's dream, and if you know where to go, you can jump in a creek as well. Just to the southwest of Sedona, check out Red Rocks State Park. Take a short hike then cool off with a swim below Cathedral Rock. (By...
Rendezvous Coffee Lounge and Martini Bar

100 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Surely, a college town at the base of skiable mountains on the way to the Grand Canyon must boast a memorable place to caffeinate...or imbibe something more relaxing...right? Flagstaff, Arizona, has its fair share of coffee shops and bars, but...
Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

745 U.S. 89, Kanab, UT 84741, USA
If you don’t win a coveted lottery permit to visit “the Wave” off Highway 89 in Utah, consider the nearby Buckskin Gulch. Covering more than 15 miles, Buckskin is a backpacking paradise for many avid hikers, but all you really need is an afternoon...
Buffalo Park, McMillan Mesa, Flagstaff

2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
Flagstaff, Northern Arizona's winter-playground-college-town, is often overlooked as visitors drive through it on their way to or from the Grand Canyon. But if you have time to linger, this town will reveal its charms. In recent years, it's become...
Arches National Park

Utah, USA
Utah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone...
Bryce Canyon National Park

Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
