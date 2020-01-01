SUMMER 2015 - STOCKHOLM
Collected by Sonya Murphy
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
Djurgårdsvägen 68, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Abba, the most successful Swedish group of all time, enjoyed a global return to fame with the success of the musical and the film Mamma Mia! In its home country, however, its popularity never dimmed. The museum allows visitors to guest star...
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Herserudsvägen 32, 181 50 Lidingö, Sweden
During the first half of the 20th century, the iconic Swedish sculptor Carl Milles (1875-1955) nabbed many coveted public commissions all over the world. He was known for his style of blending Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythology into his...
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Smedsuddsvägen 23, 112 35 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the best ways to explore Stockholm is slowly, from a kayak. You can rent kayaks for a few hours or hire a guide to show you the best views of the city from the water.
Stora Gråmunkegränd 12-14, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
This unique tour has you walking and shuffling (while harnessed safely of course) across Stockholm's historic rooftops to show you views of the city from unique angles and perspectives.
115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
One of Stockholm’s many islands, Kungliga Djurgården (Royal Game Park) is where many of the city’s historical museums, palaces, gardens, and lush green parks are located. Grab a rental bike from Stockholm City Bikes or from the waterfront stand...
Stora Nygatan 44, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
This shop, in the heart of the Old Town of Stockholm, sells nothing but old-fashioned candy canes and hard candies in all sorts of different flavors—from classic peppermint to blueberry, wild strawberry, licorice, cloudberry, and more. These are...
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
Karlavägen 32, 114 31 Stockholm, Sweden
Humlegården, a large and popular park in Stockholm’s pricey Östermalm area, is also a favorite hangout spot for skateboarders. Beyond sunbathers that swarm its green grass at the first sign of sunlight, the park also has a playground, a small...
