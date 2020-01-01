Summer 2015
Collected by Grace Stewart
List View
Map View
Save Place
552, R. de São João 28, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
The wine bar Vinologia: La Maison des Porto specializes in the city’s namesake port. Drop by the cozy tasting room to sample one of 200 bottles, mostly from regional small-batch producers. Rua de São João 46, 351/936-057-340 This appeared in the...
Save Place
R. de Sampaio Bruno 11, 4000-196 Porto, Portugal
Feast your eyes upon the Francesinha. What is in this curious looking sandwich, you ask? Heaven. Sausage. Cheese. Port wine. Onions. And a bit more heaven. If you visit Porto - and why wouldn't you visit the home of Port wine - you'll come to know...
Save Place
R. da Fonte Taurina 99 101, 4050-270 Porto, Portugal
The great D. Luis I Bridge is the symbol of Oporto. It was inaugurated in 1886. The engineer was a disciple of Eiffel. There are two iron decks. The upper deck is the Metro track while the bottom deck is a traffic and pedestrian way. To get to the...
Save Place
Quintandona, 4560 Penafiel, Portugal
Just 30 minutes from Porto, it’s possible to reach Quintandona, a preserved Rural Village. Typical houses using shale, granite and blackboard in their construction were recovered, bringing life to the village; a village with only around 60 people...
Save Place
R. França Júnior 43, 4450-718 Matosinhos, Portugal
Portuguese love to eat, and the truth is our food is delicious. Imagine a traditional local fish market, in a city full of history, traditions, culture, Pritzker's architects, innovative Design ideas and the freshest fish. Think about the colours,...
Save Place
Douro, 3260 Figueiró dos Vinhos, Portugal
I have visited Napa and Sonoma, and have been to Tuscany, and Bordeaux, but no wine region of the world has surprised me with its beauty as much as the Douro. If your find yourself in Porto, it is well worth renting a car (or better yet, hiring a...
Save Place
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Driving along the countryside in northern Portugal near Oporto I saw the spectacular hillside vines of the famous Douro Valley spread out in front of me for miles. The sight was breathtaking. I saw the...
Save Place
Praça Ribeira nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
Across the Douro River on the opposite side of Oporto is Vila Nova Da Gaia, where all the famous port wine cellars are located. The D. Luis I Bridge spans the river at the Cais da Ribeira. You can walk across the bridge and get to the Cais da...
Save Place
Carrer dels Lledó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
This small, charming, well-located hotel is tucked away in the Gothic Quarter. With just 28 rooms, it occupies a sensitively restored building, retaining features from the first century to the 19th century, and it balances those original (and...
Save Place
Carrer de Sant Sever, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Located next to the picturesque Sant Felip Neri Square in the atmospheric Gothic Quarter, the Hotel Neri Relais & Châteaux comprises two historic mansions, one dating to the 12th century. The modernist aspirations of the hotel are...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever