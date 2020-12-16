Summer 2013 in Cinque Terre
Collected by Alice Delvalle
Summer 2013 was an amazing time which started with a visit to my significant other's home in Rome, and our road trip thru the boat to the Cinque terre!! Magnifico!!
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Campo San Giacometto, Ponte di Rialto, 122, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy
At the foot of the Rialto Bridge with fantastic views of the Grand Canal, Osteria Bancogiro sits under the archway of the Bancogiro (a bank founded in 1600) from which the tavern gets its name. Here, you'll find a ground-floor wine bar serving...
Lungotevere Castello, 50, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
Originally constructed as a mausoleum for Emperor Hadrian in the middle of the 2nd century, the striking circular monument has had many functions over the centuries. Climb to the top and be rewarded with a breathtaking view over Rome. See if you...
Via Claudia, 15, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Caffe Propaganda is just a short 3-4 minute walk from the Colosseum; but instead of being another tourist spot, it's a spot for locals and has some of the best hand-crafted cocktails in Rome. In the direction opposite from the hub-bub on the quiet...
Piazzale Napoleone I, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Encompassing early 200 acres of rolling parkland, Villa Borghese is Rome's verdant heart and everyone's favorite place for an afternoon walk. The vast gardens are criss-crossed with picturesque paths, where visitors can meander past ancient...
Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Fontana di Trevi is, as it should be, one of the most visited landmarks in Rome.Seeing it is worth the blind stumble throughnarrow stone streets and alleyways. But do so at night (and in the rain, if possible)to be rewarded with the stunning sight...
Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
No matter how many postcards you've seen of Rome's iconic Colosseum, you just don't get it until you pass beneath its crumbling arches. Built by Emperor Vespasian in 72 C.E., the huge amphitheater held 50,000 spectators and marked its...
Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Monument of Victor Emmanuel II in Rome, nicknamed the Wedding Cake (and, alternately, the Typewriter) for its distinctive boxy shape, offers some of the most stunning panoramic views to be had of the Eternal City, in every direction. There is...
Piazza del Popolo, Roma RM, Italy
A stunning piazza with the 3 boulevards of the il Tridente converging at the Obelisk and 2 cathedrals. A more grand example of urbanism you'll be hard put to find, anywhere in the world. From here, shopping (till you drop) and eating like there's...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
Sweni River, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, Kruger Park, 1350, South Africa
A herd of zebras stand proud in the African afternoon rain.
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
Obala kralja Zvonimira 13, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
My mom kept urging me to go to Croatia because she had seen images of the beautiful Dalmatian coast. I resisted because Croatia was not on my travel agenda at the time. I finally caved in and I’m so glad I did because it’s a gem of a country! Most...
84011 Amalfi, SA, Italy
In its ten miles from Positano to Amalfi, the celebrated corniche road known as the Amalfi Coast Drive clings to rugged cliffsides, weaving torturously in and out and up and down gorges, through lemon groves and olives, past whitewashed villages...
133 Winslow Way E Suite 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA
At Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island, Chef Brendan McGill delivers the ultimate meal made from ingredients that are grown, fished, and foraged from the surrounding Pacific Northwest. At $65, the six-course tasting menu is a steal but, for those...
