summa trip
Collected by Jennifer Sanchez
AB-93, Alberta, Canada
The Icefield Parkway isn’t just a highway linking Lake Louise and Jasper, Alberta. It’s a 230-km road trip through the Canadian Rockies, past a series of emerald-green alpine lakes fed by nearby glaciers. The entire route connects Jasper and Banff...
632 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Slide into your warmest winter boots, strap on a pair of ice cleats, and bundle on an extra layer before descending into the Maligne Canyon for a unique Jasper experience. Curving rock walls create the perfect labyrinth to explore the depths of...
Johnson Creek, III, WV, USA
Roaring waterfalls are frozen in place along the Johnson Canyon Ice Walk, providing one of the most unique hikes in Banff National Park. Picture towering pillars of ice, rushing waterfalls frozen still, and walls of ice stretching in all...
109 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Whether it’s after a long summer hike or a winter day on the ski slopes, there is no better place to relax than the Deer Lodge rooftop hot tub. It has a clear view of the Victoria Glacier across Lake Louise. The hotel is gorgeous in a rustic...
700 Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on...
Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Mountains are awesome, in every sense of the word. There’s no better way to experience the full glory of the Canadian Rockies than by taking an eight-minute ride up Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. Just a short drive from the center of...
311 Cave Ave, Banff, AB T0L 0C0, Canada
You can smell the minerals in the water as you unload the family at the Cave and Basin National Historic Site, the place where two railway surveyors spotted a cave and series of natural hot springs back in 1883. They were helping to build the...
Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
The jewel of Jasper National Forest, Angel Glacier is a remnant of a retreating glacier on Mount Edith Cavell's north face. (The glacier's name is a reference to its white "wings" of ice.) Venture to the bottom and you'll find a small,...
88 Canada Olympic Rd SW, Calgary, AB T3B 5R5, Canada
One of the best things about Calgary is the winter playground in the center of town. Canada Olympic Park, on the western edge of the city, features a ski hill, snowboard park, cross-country trails, an Olympic luge track, Canada's Sports Hall of...
Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
Lake Powell, United States
My uncle and I stood with my tripod on the lakeshore behind our houseboat, trying desperately to capture the massive red rock wall before us. It was one of my first lessons in night photography, and it wasn't going great: there just wasn't enough...
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
243 X Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8, Canada
List this under "very cool installations." The best part about the "wavedeck" is that you can slide on it (because you know you want to). It's a great, interactive gathering place at water's edge, and it plays on that theme in a whimsical way.
249 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 3A1, Canada
The Dakota Tavern is Ossington Avenue's infamous subterranean saloon, an open concept rock bar with glowing skulls mounted on the wall, barn doors leading nowhere, and high-backed whiskey barrel stools surrounding the old oak bar. The Dakota has...
301 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6, Canada
Since it was built back in 1976, the CN Tower has toppedthe must-visit list of most Toronto tourists. Until recently, a visit was pretty standard; hop in elevator, shoot up to the observation deck,and ogle the city from a hawk’s vantage point....
1366 York Rd, St. Davids, ON L0S 1P0, Canada
When I asked friends and locals what their favourite winery was in Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL), I got a unanimous response on Ravine. Everything here is on point: great wine (and I’m kicking myself for not buying any), phenomenal food, and fun...
