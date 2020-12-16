Where are you going?
Suíça

Collected by José Zanini
Alpes is the my most dreamed mountain range!!!
Bernina Express

Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Bergen

Bergen, Norway
Every day one of Hurtigruten’s 11 ships departs from Bergen, the starting point for the line’s coastal voyages. Founded by King Olaf III in 1070, it’s a fitting place to begin your maritime adventure having been a center of trade for more than a...
Krok og Krinkel Bokcafe

Lille Øvregaten 14, 5018 Bergen, Norway
This gorgeous place in the heart of Bergen was just begging to be an AFAR highlight. Board games, books, homemade cupcakes, vintage gramophones, folk indie music and disparate couches and tableware are precisely what makes this small café so...
Fretheim Hotel

Nedre Fretheim, 5743 Flåm, Norway
This really doesn't look like the kind of place where one would want to spend more than a few minutes in transit. Not because it is shady or unsafe - quite the contrary. But because it's so small, and virtually empty. Not a soul in sight except...
Fjærland

Fjærland, Norway
The Flatbreen hike in Norway is officially in the running for "Best Day Hike in the World," in my book. You'll gain 3,100 feet in elevation on the way up these stunning, glaciated valleys and mountain passes. Depending on your pace and the...
The Atlantic Road

Fv64 10, 6530 Averøy, Norway
Declared "the world's best road trip" by the Guardian, a drive along western Norway's 5.2 mile Atlantic Ocean Road is certainly bound to be inspiring. The road connects the mainland with several small islands of an archipelago, winding across the...
Trondheim

Nordre gate 11, 7011 Trondheim, Norway
Norway’s third largest city (after Oslo and Bergen), Trondheim has a charming and appealing intimacy. Today the city is famous as the center of Norway’s technology industry—the country’s own Silicon Valley—but it’s the historic sites that interest...
