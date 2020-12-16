Stylish Stays For Less
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
A compendium of those cheap-chic hotels/hostels that won't break the bank. Plus, I'm a sucker for good art or social hotels.
Štěpánská 623/40, Nové Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
Fans of Art Deco will be in their element at the Alcron Hotel, housed in a 1932 building in Prague’s Old Town and brought back to its former glory by esteemed hospitality designer Maria Vafiadis. Alighting in the lobby, with its gleaming marble...
115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Before it was the sprawling metropolis at the beating heart of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles consisted of verdant acres of farmland, many home to fragrant orange groves. Farmer’s Daughter brings this oft-forgotten past into the present...
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is...
Warschauer Str. 39-40, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Berlin can make even the hippest Brooklyn hipster feel self-conscious. The city and its residents have an effortlessly edgy style. Staying at the Michelberger is one way to feel like you fit in and mix with the cool kids. Housed in an old factory...
IndexG B&B was an art gallery before the owners renovated the second floor into a four-bedroom bed and breakfast. Housed on a sleepier stretch of Gladstone Avenue but close to the action of both the West Queen West and Parkdale neighborhoods,...
357 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1S5, Canada
Known as the greenest hostel in North America, it's also one of the most unique hostel stays I've had. Planet Traveler is a smorgasboard of everything a traveler would want in an accommodation: -comfortable and roomy beds -clean rooms with plenty...
150 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Situated oceanfront on Collins Avenue in the shadow of The Setai (South Beach’s tallest and most expensive hotel), Townhouse is a humble Art Deco concrete building trimmed in red with two very cool venues hidden inside, a subterranean ramen...
