Street art: free canvas!
Collected by Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert
Calle de Juana Doña, 28045 Madrid, Spain
This building, which looks run-down but I think is still used for something, is close to the Legaszpi Metro station. It has something of a prison motif about it, with some children thrown in for good measure. From what I'm told it was once a...
Madrid, Spain
In my travels, I've found no place better to view art than on the streets of Madrid. I don't mean the museums, although they're worth a visit, but rather, the graffiti and other street paintings. I'm not sure whether these would qualify as murals...
Gastown, Vancouver, BC, Canada
The Gastown neighborhood dates back to the Victorian era when “Gassy Jack” Deighton opened a saloon in a burgeoning sawmilling settlement. Now its grand heritage buildings—in Romanesque, Edwardian and Victorian Italianate styles—and brick-paved...
832 State Hwy 171, Charleston, SC 29412, USA
While Charleston is known for Southern hospitality, there is a vibrant art community here. Famous street artist Shepard Fairey was born here and Doug "The Sheepman" Panzone is following his lead. Behind a run-down strip mall on the way to Folly...
Great Eastern St, Shoreditch, London, UK
Even the dumpsters are covered in graffiti!
Rue Denoyez, 75020 Paris, France
The rue Denoyez in the 20th arrondisement, just a block from the Belleville metro station is a haven for street art. Photo : Sylvia Sabes The city supports street art here, so the walls are full of graffiti and store fronts serve as graffiti...
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
264 Fox St &, Berea Rd, Maboneng, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
A collection of art galleries, artists’ studios, restaurants, and shops, Arts on Main functions as a hub for Johannesburg’s creative community, bringing people together to share ideas, beverages, and one another’s company. Every...
Sainte-Avoye, 75003 Paris, France
This is one of my favorite murals by Jerome Mesnager— an unlikely art find on the medieval rue des Hospitalieres Saint Gervais in the Marais district. The neighborhood is full of discreet and not-so-subtle street art. Masnager started as a...
75019 Paris, France
Just spent the weekend in Paris and to get a good deal on a hotel, I chose one that was not exactly downtown but near Porte de Vincennes. Well I got quite a treat when I rounded the corner to find the place and saw this old building covered in...
Growing up in New York, I remember the graffiti on the street and subways, but the city's so cleaned up now that the only graffiti you might see is in the museum. But lo and behold, Santiago has its own hip, colorful neighborhood known for its...
North Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA
A british street artist and political activist, one of the top street artists in the world. This one is in North Beach, San Francisco
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out...
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
Melbourne VIC, Australia
Melbourne is by far one of the best cities I have ever lived in! A cross between San Francisco and London, the city perfectly combines the old with the new. Many of the buildings exude an old world feel; while the coffee shops, bars, art galleries...
The Courtyard, 40 Pitfield St, Old Street, London N1 6EU, UK
The area of Hoxton, in and around Brick Lane, is brimming with murals and street art that seem to integrate perfectly with both the industrial and natural surroundings. (Case in point: That tree is actually real. When I first saw it, I thought it...
Parque Tierno Galván, Av. del Planetario, 16, 28045 Madrid, Spain
Just outside the Planetarium in Madrid you can find quite a bit of graffiti, as well as homeless people living in the area under a bridge and makeshift shelters. The planetarium is up on a hill and not very far from the train museum.
Bowery, New York, NY, USA
I was walking around SoHo last weekend and I bumped into none other than Wonder Woman! Actually, it was Michelle Obama dressed up as Wonder Woman, but the street artist who made this took it even further and really made the piece into something...
Mulberry St, New York, NY, USA
One of the best things that New York has to offer is the abundance of street art in certain neighborhoods like SoHo, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side. This SantaCon inspired piece by Philadelphia based artist NoseGo (Yis Goodwin) is an...
Rue de Seine, 78130 Les Mureaux, France
You can find art all over Paris, so don't overlook the graffiti and also this other form of street art. They certainly brighten up a place and also make a good photo op!
Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium
Another excellent example of the talent of the Doel graffiti artists. It seems that the unplanned outdoor art museum will continue to exist until the Belgian government comes and tears down the houses in order to extend the Port of Antwerp.
Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium
Slowly, very slowly, the last residents will move out of the village on the river and everything will be torn down. Well, this hasn't stopped some pretty talented graffiti from getting their share of free canvas to display their artwork Walking...
Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium
I always wanted to visit a ghost town that wasn't one made up by Hollywood and the village of Doel is pretty close to be one. This very old village sits on the Scheldt River, which is surrounded by the Port of Antwerp and a nuclear power plant....
90 Clarion Alley, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Walk down this narrow alley connecting Valencia and Mission Streets and you’ll be surrounded by dozens of colorful murals by local artists depicting environmental and social justice, artistic freedom, and community collaboration. Funded by the...
