Street Art Around the World
Collected by Pol Mangilog
List View
Map View
Save Place
Sutter St, San Francisco, CA, USA
Good street art is like finding a fun secret when traveling.
Save Place
Costa Rica 5852, C1414 BTJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Behind a great and creative wall, a collaboration of street artists known in Buenos Aires, one can find one of the great (and secret) restaurants in Palermo Soho, Tegui. If you don't know the exact location of the restaurant, you might miss it...
Save Place
Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
Save Place
Rua do Conde de Redondo 24, 1150-213 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal is a city of colour and creativity. This artistic flair even extends to its abandoned buildings. The municipal government hired local street artists to cover three buildings (two pictured here), slated for demolition, in unique...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever