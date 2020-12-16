Strait of Bonifacio See/Do
Italy
Only two of the seven islands in the Maddalena Archipelago national park, which lie off of Sardinia’s chic Costa Smeralda, are populated. Caprera carries historic significance for having hosted the freedom-fighter Garibaldi for decades upon...
37 Quai Jérôme Comparetti, 20169 Bonifacio, France
Bonifacio, a city on Corsica's southern coast, appears to hang dramatically over soaring limestone sea cliffs along the Strait of Bonifacio. Its massive citadel and ramparts can be seen for miles; the historic Église St.-Dominique towers over the...
The flat Lavezzi Islands lie smack in the middle of the Strait of Bonifacio. The archipelago belongs to France, but only one island is inhabited. The rest are part of a sparsely beautiful nature preserve whose smooth, windswept granite rocks can...
Cavallo, Bonifacio, France
Privately owned Cavallo, just a mile off Corsica, is the only inhabited part of the Lavezzi Islands. It's no more than half a square mile in size (120 hectares), but it was valued even back in the days of ancient Rome, when the Romans established...
One of the most dramatic landscapes on the Strait of Bonifacio, Cape Pertusato (the name means "hole" in the local dialect of Ligurian spoken in Bonifacio) is dominated by a lighthouse built in 1838 under Napoleon's orders. The 61-meter-high...
