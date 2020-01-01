Stop in for Seafood
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
Save Place
Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
In an all-white open-air dining room that spills out onto the sand overlooking Meads Bay on Anguilla’s west end, Jacala serves just 35 guests a night. Chef Alain Laurent’s French-inspired menu includes dishes such as fennel-spiked...
Save Place
Cheonghodaegyo-ro, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
On the surface, Korean cuisine is roughly defined as the meeting of rice and kimchi, yet at its core the culinary tapestry of South Korea is interwoven with richness and vibrant delicacy. Locals and visitors alike are simply spoilt for choices...
Save Place
56-505 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
Take a road trip up to the North Shore of Oahu and go hungry! A stop at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a must if you are a garlic and butter lover...and really - who isn't? Make sure you have plenty of napkins!
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever