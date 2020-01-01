Stockholm Surprises
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
List View
Map View
Save Place
Sköldungagatan 2, 114 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Twelve distinctive rooms in a restored 1910 brick town-house mix sophisticated touches (marble bathtubs) with comforts such as sheep-skin throws and Scandinavian antiques. Guests have all-hours access to a kitchen with a fridge full of cheeses,...
Save Place
Sergelgatan 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Hötorgshallen is set next to an outdoor market through a nondescript set of doors and is down a set of narrow, dull gray escalators that make you think you're going into the Underground. You emerge, however, in a well-lit, well-stocked,...
Save Place
Stora Nygatan 44, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
This shop, in the heart of the Old Town of Stockholm, sells nothing but old-fashioned candy canes and hard candies in all sorts of different flavors—from classic peppermint to blueberry, wild strawberry, licorice, cloudberry, and more. These are...
Save Place
Adolf Fredriks kyrkogata 10, 111 37 Stockholm, Sweden
Sun streams through the big windows on the third floor of the church, setting the gold detail on the walls and ceilings aglow. The atmosphere is reserved; antique chandeliers and mirrors provide an elegant, refined setting. But even though I’m in...
Save Place
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever