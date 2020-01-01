Stockholm on a Budget
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Save Place
Sockenvägen, 122 33 Stockholm, Sweden
Designed by Gunnar Asplund, one of the big names of 20th-century Swedish architecture, this beautiful graveyard is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the final resting place of actress Greta Garbo. A wonderfully peaceful combination of great...
Save Place
Sergelgatan 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Hötorgshallen is set next to an outdoor market through a nondescript set of doors and is down a set of narrow, dull gray escalators that make you think you're going into the Underground. You emerge, however, in a well-lit, well-stocked,...
Save Place
Adolf Fredriks kyrkogata 10, 111 37 Stockholm, Sweden
Sun streams through the big windows on the third floor of the church, setting the gold detail on the walls and ceilings aglow. The atmosphere is reserved; antique chandeliers and mirrors provide an elegant, refined setting. But even though I’m in...
Save Place
Hantverkargatan 1, 111 52 Stockholm, Sweden
It's one thing to visit castles, cathedrals, and museums. But a city hall? Normally, I would have the same reaction. Stockholm's Stadshus, though, is not your average city hall. For starters, it holds the exclusive and much respected Nobel Prize...
Save Place
Centralplan 15, 111 20 Stockholm, Sweden
When in Stockholm, try this budget attraction—the subway! This really is art underground, literally. It is called the longest art museum in the world. Over 90 of the 100 stations in Stockholm have been decorated with sculptures, mosaics,...
Save Place
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Save Place
December in Stockholm is a great time to explore various Christmas markets (Julmarknader) around town. At Stortorget in Gamla stan (Old town), you'll find the city's most popular Christmas market where you can pick up a variety of porcelain...
Save Place
Stora Nygatan 44, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
This shop, in the heart of the Old Town of Stockholm, sells nothing but old-fashioned candy canes and hard candies in all sorts of different flavors—from classic peppermint to blueberry, wild strawberry, licorice, cloudberry, and more. These are...
Save Place
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
In a city known for clean lines, Stockholm’s Södermalm district (“Söder” to locals) is surprisingly nonconformist. A slum in the 18th century, the neighborhood is now home to a mix of clothing and furniture shops; Thai,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
- 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
- 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High