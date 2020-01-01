Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stockholm on a Budget

Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Save Place

Skogskyrkogården

Sockenvägen, 122 33 Stockholm, Sweden
Designed by Gunnar Asplund, one of the big names of 20th-century Swedish architecture, this beautiful graveyard is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the final resting place of actress Greta Garbo. A wonderfully peaceful combination of great...
More Details >
Save Place

Hötorgshallen

Sergelgatan 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Hötorgshallen is set next to an outdoor market through a nondescript set of doors and is down a set of narrow, dull gray escalators that make you think you're going into the Underground. You emerge, however, in a well-lit, well-stocked,...
More Details >
Save Place

Citykyrkan

Adolf Fredriks kyrkogata 10, 111 37 Stockholm, Sweden
Sun streams through the big windows on the third floor of the church, setting the gold detail on the walls and ceilings aglow. The atmosphere is reserved; antique chandeliers and mirrors provide an elegant, refined setting. But even though I’m in...
More Details >
Save Place

Stockholms stadshus

Hantverkargatan 1, 111 52 Stockholm, Sweden
It's one thing to visit castles, cathedrals, and museums. But a city hall? Normally, I would have the same reaction. Stockholm's Stadshus, though, is not your average city hall. For starters, it holds the exclusive and much respected Nobel Prize...
More Details >
Save Place

Stockholm Central Station

Centralplan 15, 111 20 Stockholm, Sweden
When in Stockholm, try this budget attraction—the subway! This really is art underground, literally. It is called the longest art museum in the world. Over 90 of the 100 stations in Stockholm have been decorated with sculptures, mosaics,...
More Details >
Save Place

Södermalm

Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
More Details >
Save Place

Stortorget

December in Stockholm is a great time to explore various Christmas markets (Julmarknader) around town. At Stortorget in Gamla stan (Old town), you'll find the city's most popular Christmas market where you can pick up a variety of porcelain...
More Details >
Save Place

Gamla Stans Polkagriskokeri AB

Stora Nygatan 44, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
This shop, in the heart of the Old Town of Stockholm, sells nothing but old-fashioned candy canes and hard candies in all sorts of different flavors—from classic peppermint to blueberry, wild strawberry, licorice, cloudberry, and more. These are...
More Details >
Save Place

Södermalm

Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
In a city known for clean lines, Stockholm’s Södermalm district (“Söder” to locals) is surprisingly nonconformist. A slum in the 18th century, the neighborhood is now home to a mix of clothing and furniture shops; Thai,...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  2. 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
  4. 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
  5. 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card