Stockholm for Food Lovers

Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
The Nordic regions and the countries within are exploding on the food scene! I am sure they have always had amazing food, but it is only in the last decade that the rest of the world has been brought up to speed.
Restaurang Kvarnen

Tjärhovsgatan 4, 116 21 Stockholm, Sweden
If you're looking for traditional Swedish food, called "Husmanskost," check out Kvarnen, which serves a wide range of dishes like meatballs, pickled herring, reindeer, and more. On my last trip to Kvarnen with a visiting friend, we dug into...
Restaurant Mathias Dahlgren

Södra Blasieholmshamnen 6, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
Regarded as one of Stockholm’s leading fine dining restaurants with Michelin stars, Mathias Dahlgren Dining Room is located within the posh Grand Hôtel. Mathias Dahlgren’s creative eight-course Scandinavian menus are centered on different themes...
Stockholm Fisk Restaurant AB

Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Östermalms Saluhall

Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Östermalms Saluhall is one of Stockholm's most famous markets. While the prices aren't cheap, since 1888 the market has been where those looking for the very best fish, meat, and produce shop. For most travelers in Stockholm, it provides a good...
Crawfish Season in Stockholm

Stockholm, Sweden
August is definitely the month for crawfish (crayfish) parties all over Sweden, and it’s also a great opportunity to hang with friends, sing indecipherable songs, and down some tasty adult beverages. Many restaurants and cruises offer...
Gastrologik AB

Artillerigatan 14, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
This contemporary restaurant focuses on "New Nordic" cuisine, which means locally sourced Swedish and Scandinavian ingredients that are natural, organic, and innovative in terms of aesthetics and plating. Its menu changes based on what's currently...
Wedholms Fisk & Restaurang AB

Nybrokajen 17, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
A classic Stockholm harbor fixture, Wedholms Fisk is traditional in both its décor and its straightforward menu, where you'll find high quality seafood dishes and platters. Lunch options are also available.
Blueberry Lifestyle AB

Sibyllegatan 15, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
Inspired by the vibrantly-colored, antioxidant-rich berry of the same name, Blueberry’s first store was opened in 2006 on Sibyllegatan 15, and it now has four additional stores in NK, Rörstrandsgatan, PUB, and Centralstation, all which offer a...
Vete-Katten AB

Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Lisa Elmqvist

Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
Fåfängan Restaurang & Evenemang

Klockstapelsbacken 3, 116 41 Stockholm, Sweden
Translating into “Vanity,” Fåfängan requires a bit of an uphill hike, but once there, you’ll realize why the name Vanity is apt. The isolated gazebo-style restaurant/event location stands atop its very own hill surrounded by perfectly manicured...
