Stockholm

Collected by Kirsty Payne
Södermalm

Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Debaser Medis

Medborgarplatsen 8, 118 26 Stockholm, Sweden
This club is so hot, it once had two locations within walking distance of each other in Stockholm. With some of the best live stages in town, Debaser Medis in Medborgarplatsen spotlights live local and international acts almost daily on its three...
Daytrip Stockholm AB

Stora Gråmunkegränd 12-14, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Although Stockholm is a very walkable city, a 2-3 hour tour on a Segway is a quick and relaxing way to explore Stockholm's districts and beautiful waterside locations, from Skeppsholmen and Gamla stan to areas around Södermalm.
Skansen

Djurgårdsslätten 49-51, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
A brief description of Skansen—a 75-acre open-air museum with historic buildings and a zoo—doesn’t convey just how much fun it is. You can easily spend a happy half-day here, looking at wolves, reindeer, moose, seals, and other Nordic creatures,...
Kungliga Djurgården

115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
One of Stockholm’s many islands, Kungliga Djurgården (Royal Game Park) is where many of the city’s historical museums, palaces, gardens, and lush green parks are located. Grab a rental bike from Stockholm City Bikes or from the waterfront stand...
Lisa Elmqvist

Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
Café String

Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Vasa Museum

Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden

Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...

Sturecompagniet AB

Sturegatan 4, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
You know you’re in a trendy part of town when clubbers who rock its streets have earned their own moniker, “stekare”—from the word “steak”—used to describe their greasy sleeked-back hair and sometimes ultra-tanned looks. Stekares often congregate...
Gamla Stan

Gamla stan, Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
This picture was snapped in Stockholm’s Gamla Stan, a quintessential, well-preserved medieval town with 13th-century architecture, cobblestone streets, and idyllic alleyways reminiscent of times long gone. I love cultural nuance. So when I learned...
Vete-Katten AB

Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Ballongflyg Upp & Ner AB

Regeringsgatan 25, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the cool things about Stockholm: It is one of a handful of cities around the world where you can actually land a hot air balloon in town. So, a unique way of exploring Stockholm is to fly over it, and there are several companies operating...
Drottningholm Palace

178 02 Drottningholm, Sweden
While the enormous Royal Palace in Stockholm’s Old Town is the king’s official residence, the family lives outside the center at Drottningholm. And this being Sweden, everyone is allowed to stop by. You can visit the interior, excluding the royal...
Nybrokajen

Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
Ferries such as Strömma Kanalbolaget and Waxholmsbolaget regularly shuttle travelers around some of Stockholm's 28,000 archipelago islands. Stromma’s 1931 steamboat SS Stockholm has a brunch cruise that runs every weekend. It's a three-hour...
