Stockholm
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
Hamngatan 18-20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's NK department store is worth visiting just to wander around its great, imposing atrium. In the middle of the city, it boasts over a hundred separate departments, with everything from restaurants, bars, and cafes to florists, sports...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Medborgarplatsen 8, 118 26 Stockholm, Sweden
This club is so hot, it once had two locations within walking distance of each other in Stockholm. With some of the best live stages in town, Debaser Medis in Medborgarplatsen spotlights live local and international acts almost daily on its three...
Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
Ferries such as Strömma Kanalbolaget and Waxholmsbolaget regularly shuttle travelers around some of Stockholm's 28,000 archipelago islands. Stromma’s 1931 steamboat SS Stockholm has a brunch cruise that runs every weekend. It's a three-hour...
Waxholmsbolaget runs ferries from Slussen to Vaxholm, and the ride usually takes about an hour each way. Probably the most visited within Stockholm’s archipelago, Vaxholm offers these main attractions: a 16th-century fortress; a harbor lined with...
Sjötullsbacken 8, 115 25 Stockholm, Sweden
Located within the walled grounds of Blockhusudden on Djurgården, Thielska Galleriet is a fine art museum with late 19th- to 20th-century works by Eugène Jansson, Carl Larsson, Bruno Liljefors, Edvard Munch, August Strindberg, Anders Zorn, and...
Karlavägen 32, 114 31 Stockholm, Sweden
Humlegården, a large and popular park in Stockholm’s pricey Östermalm area, is also a favorite hangout spot for skateboarders. Beyond sunbathers that swarm its green grass at the first sign of sunlight, the park also has a playground, a small...
Hötorget, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Whenever I hit the center of town, I usually swing by Hötorget (Haymarket Square) to take in rows and rows of vividly colored fresh fruit and vegetables. And on days when I feel like breaking into my tiny savings account, I opt for one or two...
107 70 Stockholm, Sweden
The Royal Palace located in the center of Stockholm and is a must visit. The grand structure is impressive just to walk by but when you enter into the palace it is amazing to see how royalty lived with the grand rooms, intricate art and furniture,...
