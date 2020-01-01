Stockholm
Collected by Jon Novak
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Gamla stan, Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
This picture was snapped in Stockholm’s Gamla Stan, a quintessential, well-preserved medieval town with 13th-century architecture, cobblestone streets, and idyllic alleyways reminiscent of times long gone. I love cultural nuance. So when I learned...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Herserudsvägen 32, 181 50 Lidingö, Sweden
During the first half of the 20th century, the iconic Swedish sculptor Carl Milles (1875-1955) nabbed many coveted public commissions all over the world. He was known for his style of blending Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythology into his...
Regeringsgatan 25, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the cool things about Stockholm: It is one of a handful of cities around the world where you can actually land a hot air balloon in town. So, a unique way of exploring Stockholm is to fly over it, and there are several companies operating...
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Klockstapelsbacken 3, 116 41 Stockholm, Sweden
Translating into “Vanity,” Fåfängan requires a bit of an uphill hike, but once there, you’ll realize why the name Vanity is apt. The isolated gazebo-style restaurant/event location stands atop its very own hill surrounded by perfectly manicured...
Stortorget 7, 111 29 Stockholm, Sweden
A mixology bar located in Gamla stan's main square, Pharmarium is housed in the very building that was Sweden's first pharmacy in 1575. Its cocktail menu is composed of seasonal ingredients and traditional medicinal herbs. Think tons of gin and...
Drottninggatan 88, 111 36 Stockholm, Sweden
Centralbadet, Stockholm’s popular bathhouse, sauna, spa, and rejuvenation center, has been running since August 1904—over 100 years— and it remains an iconic fixture right off Drottninggatan. From various types of massages and aromatherapy spas to...
Stora Gråmunkegränd 7, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Head into Stockholm’s historic old-town Gamla stan to find this cozy little dive, which spotlights live bands every day. Stomp your feet to American blues, sway to jazz music, and twist to Dixie-style swing music and 1950s to 1970s rock-n-roll...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
