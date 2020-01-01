Stockholm
Collected by Thomas Kay
Högalidsgatan 40, 117 30 Stockholm, Sweden
If you walk into a Lebanese restaurant and there’s a traditional wedding party going on that looks straight out of Beirut, chances are its menu is pretty close to authentic. And if you want to leave in a food coma, Libanesen’s 18-item Mezza grill...
Bondegatan 54, 116 33 Stockholm, Sweden
From Souvlaki to Tzatziki, if you're craving flavors from Greece, then Sonjas Grek, a fabulous restaurant on the island of Södermalm, is a solid choice and will certainly deliver. Make sure to leave room for the crème brûlée.
Fjällgatan 37, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
I stopped by Fjällgatans kaffestuga with a girlfriend, and we dug into blueberry-raspberry pie topped with vanilla ice cream, and some hot chocolate. Located on Fjällgatan and tucked away in a corner, this little outdoor coffee cottage...
178 02 Drottningholm, Sweden
While the enormous Royal Palace in Stockholm’s Old Town is the king’s official residence, the family lives outside the center at Drottningholm. And this being Sweden, everyone is allowed to stop by. You can visit the interior, excluding the royal...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
Fjällgatan 23B, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
You don't have to be a vegetarian or vegan to enjoy tasty spreads with various vegetable-based casseroles, salads, and hot dishes at Hermans. This eatery also has incredible views of Stockholm Harbor overlooking Gamla stan and Djurgården.
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
For cheap yet high quality fast food, Swedish hamburger chain MAX usually has one of the longest and most patient queues known to man waiting at any of its locations around the country and in town. Mostly because its food is always cooked to...
Hötorget, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Whenever I hit the center of town, I usually swing by Hötorget (Haymarket Square) to take in rows and rows of vividly colored fresh fruit and vegetables. And on days when I feel like breaking into my tiny savings account, I opt for one or two...
Hamngatan 37, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden
Gallerian, located on Hamngatan, is a modern shopping-mall experience. It is Stockholm’s largest galleria, with over 80 cafés, clothing stores, restaurants, and other specialty shops.
Sankt Eriksgatan 83, 113 32 Stockholm, Sweden
One of my favorite little spots in town, Cupcake STHLM, continually tantalizes me with decadent, bite-sized mini cupcakes that keep me craving more. You'll find flavors like lingonberry, passion fruit, almond, dark chocolate, raspberry, and...
