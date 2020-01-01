Stockholm
Collected by Anna Hjalmars
Skånegatan 79, 116 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Let's face it, Stockholm is three things for travelers: It's cold. It's expensive. And it's home to some of the most gorgeous human specimens on this dear planet of ours. I may have found the perfect place to remedy these issues, should they be...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Drottninggatan 45, 111 21 Stockholm, Sweden
While many clubs and bars readily serve alcohol and hard liquor, it’s more challenging for you to just buy a bottle off the shelf at a store. The government heavily regulates the sale of alcohol and hard liquor, so you must buy liquor from one of...
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
According to Swedish Naval Articles in place when the Vasa set sail, “He who carries a light in the ship and carelessly starts a fire causing the ship to burn, shall be thrown into the selfsame fire.” One is reminded by the strict Naval Articles...
Hamngatan 18-20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's NK department store is worth visiting just to wander around its great, imposing atrium. In the middle of the city, it boasts over a hundred separate departments, with everything from restaurants, bars, and cafes to florists, sports...
