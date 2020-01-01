Stockholm
Fjäderholmarna, Sweden
A 25-minute ferry ride from Slussen takes you to Fjäderholmarna (the Feather Islands) where you can sample slowed-down archipelago living. Once on the island, there are several artisan shops like Krukmakeri, which makes pottery, and Åtta Glas,...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
Södra Blasieholmshamnen 6, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
Regarded as one of Stockholm’s leading fine dining restaurants with Michelin stars, Mathias Dahlgren Dining Room is located within the posh Grand Hôtel. Mathias Dahlgren’s creative eight-course Scandinavian menus are centered on different themes...
Linnégatan 18, 114 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Put on your square-rimmed glasses or buy some quickly if you want to rub shoulders with Stockholm’s attractive business professionals at this posh happy-hour spot. You’ll probably feel out of place if you show up in jeans or screaming bold colors....
Stortorget 7, 111 29 Stockholm, Sweden
A mixology bar located in Gamla stan's main square, Pharmarium is housed in the very building that was Sweden's first pharmacy in 1575. Its cocktail menu is composed of seasonal ingredients and traditional medicinal herbs. Think tons of gin and...
Medborgarplatsen 8, 118 26 Stockholm, Sweden
This club is so hot, it once had two locations within walking distance of each other in Stockholm. With some of the best live stages in town, Debaser Medis in Medborgarplatsen spotlights live local and international acts almost daily on its three...
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
