Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Djurgårdsvägen 68, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Abba, the most successful Swedish group of all time, enjoyed a global return to fame with the success of the musical and the film Mamma Mia! In its home country, however, its popularity never dimmed. The museum allows visitors to guest star...
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Bellmansgatan 1, 118 20 Stockholm, Sweden
If you’re a fan of late Swedish author Stieg Larsson’s award-winning Millennium trilogy, or have read his book selections on long-haul flights, you might be interested in exploring the backdrops and settings of this suspenseful crime drama series....
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Stora Gråmunkegränd 7, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Head into Stockholm’s historic old-town Gamla stan to find this cozy little dive, which spotlights live bands every day. Stomp your feet to American blues, sway to jazz music, and twist to Dixie-style swing music and 1950s to 1970s rock-n-roll...
Herserudsvägen 32, 181 50 Lidingö, Sweden
During the first half of the 20th century, the iconic Swedish sculptor Carl Milles (1875-1955) nabbed many coveted public commissions all over the world. He was known for his style of blending Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythology into his...
Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Djurgårdsslätten 49-51, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
A brief description of Skansen—a 75-acre open-air museum with historic buildings and a zoo—doesn’t convey just how much fun it is. You can easily spend a happy half-day here, looking at wolves, reindeer, moose, seals, and other Nordic creatures,...
Stortorget 7, 111 29 Stockholm, Sweden
A mixology bar located in Gamla stan's main square, Pharmarium is housed in the very building that was Sweden's first pharmacy in 1575. Its cocktail menu is composed of seasonal ingredients and traditional medicinal herbs. Think tons of gin and...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
Hamngatan 4, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Known in English as the Hallwyl House, this was once home to Count and Countess Walther and Wilhelmina von Hallwyl, and the residence was completed in 1898 as their winter home. Avid collectors of antiques, the von Hallwyls wanted to expand their...
Prins Eugens Väg 6, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Prince Eugen’s Waldemarsudde is one of the city’s most revered fine art museums. The son of King Oscar II and Queen Sophia, Prince Eugen himself was one of Sweden’s leading landscape painters and an avid collector of works by Anders Zorn, Per...
Linnégatan 18, 114 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Put on your square-rimmed glasses or buy some quickly if you want to rub shoulders with Stockholm’s attractive business professionals at this posh happy-hour spot. You’ll probably feel out of place if you show up in jeans or screaming bold colors....
Sibyllegatan 15, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
Inspired by the vibrantly-colored, antioxidant-rich berry of the same name, Blueberry’s first store was opened in 2006 on Sibyllegatan 15, and it now has four additional stores in NK, Rörstrandsgatan, PUB, and Centralstation, all which offer a...
