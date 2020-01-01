Stockholm
Collected by Stephanie Slavish
List View
Map View
Save Place
Skånegatan 79, 116 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Let's face it, Stockholm is three things for travelers: It's cold. It's expensive. And it's home to some of the most gorgeous human specimens on this dear planet of ours. I may have found the perfect place to remedy these issues, should they be...
Save Place
Norrmalmstorg 2-4, 111 86 Stockholm, Sweden
Location, Location, Location. The Nobis Hotel is in an excellent spot for exploring all that Stockholm has to offer. Gorgeous design, fab breakfast, and friendly staff. Free Wi-Fi and water. Do be aware that the standard room is very small.
Save Place
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
Save Place
Stortorget 7, 111 29 Stockholm, Sweden
A mixology bar located in Gamla stan's main square, Pharmarium is housed in the very building that was Sweden's first pharmacy in 1575. Its cocktail menu is composed of seasonal ingredients and traditional medicinal herbs. Think tons of gin and...
Save Place
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
Save Place
Sibyllegatan 15, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
Inspired by the vibrantly-colored, antioxidant-rich berry of the same name, Blueberry’s first store was opened in 2006 on Sibyllegatan 15, and it now has four additional stores in NK, Rörstrandsgatan, PUB, and Centralstation, all which offer a...
Save Place
Biblioteksgatan, Stockholm, Sweden
For high-end upscale stores and luxury brands, head over to the fancy shopping district of Biblioteksgatan, where many local and international designer labels are clustered.
Save Place
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Save Place
Regeringsgatan 48, 111 44 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's newest upscale shopping district MOOD spans an entire city block. A two-story-tall statue of a fashion model in a contorted pose welcomes visitors into this stylish mall. Definitely keep an eye out for local celebrities and Stockholm’s...
Save Place
Artillerigatan 14, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
This contemporary restaurant focuses on "New Nordic" cuisine, which means locally sourced Swedish and Scandinavian ingredients that are natural, organic, and innovative in terms of aesthetics and plating. Its menu changes based on what's currently...
Save Place
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Save Place
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Save Place
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Save Place
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Save Place
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Save Place
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever