Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Gröna gången 1, 111 49 Stockholm, Sweden
With its unfinished natural wood floors and clean-lined, understatedly modern furnishings, Hotel Skeppsholmen looks, at first glance, like another ode to contemporary Swedish design, especially considering it was designed by the star team at...
Svartbäcksgatan 27, 753 32 Uppsala, Sweden
It’s a sign of just how revered Carl Linnaeus is in Sweden that for many years many people had a picture of him, and his garden, in their pocket. That's because the botanist, who is famed for creating the two-name system for classifying plants and...
December in Stockholm is a great time to explore various Christmas markets (Julmarknader) around town. At Stortorget in Gamla stan (Old town), you'll find the city's most popular Christmas market where you can pick up a variety of porcelain...
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Stockholm's Archipelago Fair (Skärgårdsmässan) brings in a handful of local artisans, many based out in Stockholm’s archipelago as well as various Baltic states, exhibiting work inspired by island life.
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
Regeringsgatan 25, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the cool things about Stockholm: It is one of a handful of cities around the world where you can actually land a hot air balloon in town. So, a unique way of exploring Stockholm is to fly over it, and there are several companies operating...
Jussi Björlings allé, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
While Gothenburg may hold the official title as Sweden’s Culinary Capital (no place does seafood like Gothenburg), Stockholm has a strong foodie scene that comes out in full force during the early summer festival—Smaka På Stockholm, or Taste of...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
