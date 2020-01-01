Stockholm
Collected by Elodie
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Drottninggatan 45, 111 21 Stockholm, Sweden
While many clubs and bars readily serve alcohol and hard liquor, it’s more challenging for you to just buy a bottle off the shelf at a store. The government heavily regulates the sale of alcohol and hard liquor, so you must buy liquor from one of...
Skånegatan 79, 116 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Let's face it, Stockholm is three things for travelers: It's cold. It's expensive. And it's home to some of the most gorgeous human specimens on this dear planet of ours. I may have found the perfect place to remedy these issues, should they be...
Sergelgatan 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Hötorgshallen is set next to an outdoor market through a nondescript set of doors and is down a set of narrow, dull gray escalators that make you think you're going into the Underground. You emerge, however, in a well-lit, well-stocked,...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Norrmalmstorg 2-4, 111 86 Stockholm, Sweden
Location, Location, Location. The Nobis Hotel is in an excellent spot for exploring all that Stockholm has to offer. Gorgeous design, fab breakfast, and friendly staff. Free Wi-Fi and water. Do be aware that the standard room is very small.
Klockstapelsbacken 3, 116 41 Stockholm, Sweden
Translating into “Vanity,” Fåfängan requires a bit of an uphill hike, but once there, you’ll realize why the name Vanity is apt. The isolated gazebo-style restaurant/event location stands atop its very own hill surrounded by perfectly manicured...
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
Sturegatan 4, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
You know you’re in a trendy part of town when clubbers who rock its streets have earned their own moniker, “stekare”—from the word “steak”—used to describe their greasy sleeked-back hair and sometimes ultra-tanned looks. Stekares often congregate...
Waxholmsbolaget runs ferries from Slussen to Vaxholm, and the ride usually takes about an hour each way. Probably the most visited within Stockholm’s archipelago, Vaxholm offers these main attractions: a 16th-century fortress; a harbor lined with...
Bellmansgatan 1, 118 20 Stockholm, Sweden
If you’re a fan of late Swedish author Stieg Larsson’s award-winning Millennium trilogy, or have read his book selections on long-haul flights, you might be interested in exploring the backdrops and settings of this suspenseful crime drama series....
Stadsgården 6, 104 65 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Södermalm and boasting arguably the best panoramic view of Stockholm—including the harbor, Gamla stan (old town), Riddarfjärden, and Djurgården—Gondolen’s trendy cocktail bar is perfect for unwinding with a glass of red...
Drottninggatan 88, 111 36 Stockholm, Sweden
Centralbadet, Stockholm’s popular bathhouse, sauna, spa, and rejuvenation center, has been running since August 1904—over 100 years— and it remains an iconic fixture right off Drottninggatan. From various types of massages and aromatherapy spas to...
December in Stockholm is a great time to explore various Christmas markets (Julmarknader) around town. At Stortorget in Gamla stan (Old town), you'll find the city's most popular Christmas market where you can pick up a variety of porcelain...
