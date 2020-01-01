Stepping Out In Switzerland
Collected by John Clifford , AFAR Travel Advisor
Höschgasse 8, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
The Swiss-born modernist giant was many things: architect, painter, sculptor, graphic artist, furniture designer, and writer. This museum, also known as the Centre Le Corbusier, is located in the Zürichhorn park, and offers a chance to view...
Avenue Bergières 11, 1004 Lausanne, Switzerland
The fourth largest city in Switzerland, Lausanne's name may not be as familiar as the first three (Zurich, Geneva, and Basel) but travelers who make the 40-mile journey from Geneva will find a cosmopolitan city with a lively arts scene. Among the...
Klosterhof 6B, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland
A monastery was first established at this site, one of 12 places in Switzerland on the UNESCO World Heritage list, in the 8th century—though the magnificent buildings that make up this outstanding example of baroque and rococo architecture date...
Quai Gustave-Ador, 1207 Genève, Switzerland
Geneva's Jet d'Eau is perhaps the city's most iconic landmark, and also among the world's largest fountains visible as you fly over the city. It's perhaps fitting, given this is Switzerland, that even this most extravagant urban symbol has a...
Stadthausstrasse 6, 8400 Winterthur, Switzerland
Just outside Zurich, only 20 minutes by train, Winterthur makes for an easy half-day excursion. Switzerland's sixth largest city has a number of museums to make the journey worth your while, with the Museum Oskar Reinhart combining an exquisite...
