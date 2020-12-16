Steakhouse Stampede
Collected by Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert
From traditional to cutting-edge, Scottsdale's steakhouses are a culinary delight.
7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA
Acclaimed celebrity chef Michael Mina is showcasing contemporary American steakhouse cuisine at his Bourbon Steak restaurant inside the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. The dry-aged beef, U.S. fish, and poultry are prepared in butter, poached and...
6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Besides being one of the best places to catch a sunset, J&G Steakhouse is also one of the most sought-after tables in the city…and for good reason. Local ingredients and worldly spices complement premium cuts of meat and a global seafood...
8852 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA
Mastro’s Restaurants is now a collection of high-end, sophisticated steakhouses you can find in locations around California, Illinois and Nevada, but the company started as a single family-owned operation in Scottsdale. Even for a girl who likes...
7501 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Don & Charlie’s is a Scottsdale institution and a name synonymous with spring training (the San Francisco Giants are among the teams who play here). Owner Don Carson is a bit of a collector and his love for sports is splashed all over the...
