Stay Fit in the Big City
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Local Expert Kristen recommends you join active New Yorkers and take off on these running paths, kayaking adventures, yoga studios, and more.
Save Place
FDR Dr, New York, NY 10009, USA
Work days in the 'concrete jungle' are hectic. Long hours are spent indoors, sitting at desks. It's easy to forget that we live on an island. The East River Walk, beginning at 34th street and the FDR, is where I go to get away from the hustle and...
Save Place
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
Save Place
400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
Many temptations are under one roof at Fifth Avenue's Langham Place. This polished hotel bucks the trend of tiny Midtown hotel rooms with spaces that begin at 420 square feet and stretch up to apartment-style accommodations with full...
Save Place
Held on the first Sunday in May, New York City's Five Boro Bike Tour is an experience that every NYC resident and visitor needs to have. A 40-mile ride, this path takes cyclists on a car-free route through all five of Manhattan's Boros. In a city...
Save Place
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Taking a nighttime stroll through Brooklyn, retracing George Washington's footsteps as he was engaging British forces in Brooklyn and Long Island who went on to invade New York City in the summer of 1776 during the American Revolution (I love a...
Save Place
12 St Marks Pl #2r, New York, NY 10003, USA
In a city where it often seems absolutely nothing is free, my favorite way to save money is by attending the donation-only yoga sessions at Yoga to the People on St. Marks. If you come with your own yoga mat, the classes are truly free. I always...
Save Place
New York is the latest city to add bike sharing to its transportation options and it doesn't just make it convenient for commuters to traverse the boroughs, it's a great way for visitors to stay healthy and save money. 24-hour and 7-day passes are...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25