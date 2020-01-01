Starwood Properties I Love!
I have been a lifelong SPG member and love Starwood properties. I have stayed in the all over the world and they are my first choice when it comes to staying in a hotel chain. Their properties are always beautiful and this list of highlights very clearly illustrates that!
Calle Las Begonias 450, San Isidro 00027, Peru
The Westin brand’s first foray into South America was, at least when it opened in 2011, the tallest building in all of Peru. That distinction has since been taken over by the Edificio Banco Continental (BBVA) nearby, but the glass-and-steel tower...
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
Melanesia
I hesitated before booking a resort in Fiji rather than running off to somewhere "local" to absorb the cultural part of Fiji, but I was happy to find that even my resort drew in bits of culture like this fern tree carved statue. These faces of...
106 Sogong-ro, Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
The "Altar to Heaven," hidden away in what is now the garden of the Westin Chosun Hotel in central Seoul, was one of the Joseon Dynasty's last architectural expressions of independence. In the tumult of the end of the 19th and beginning of the...
3 Rue de Castiglione, 75001 Paris, France
If you are able to splurge for a stay at the Westin Paris alongside the Rue de Rivoli, and are lucky enough to get a room that looks out on the Tuileries Garden - take it! To your right you will see all of the garden as well as the Louvre, towards...
The Vancouver area is home to many parks. The city is super green and designed for outdoor activities, from just hanging out on a bench to working out and playing with the kids. No matter where you go, you'll find art installations. They're such a...
1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Some of the best ways to see Seattle are from up high! Whether it's the Space Needle, the Columbia Tower (which boasts a 360 degree view of the city and environs from the observation deck on the 73rd floor), or a downtown hotel, you will get a...
205 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
The Westin is a modern, comfortable hotel that is ideally located for exploring the central business district of Melbourne and surrounding areas. The staff is really helpful and friendly. I recommend talking with Paul Rumpff, concierge, who was...
Km.12.5, Blvd. Kukulcan Lt 18, El Rey, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Enjoy these stunning oceanview and beachside cabanas at The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort, a seaside resort in Cancun, Mexico. Enjoy the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean, a sweet haven for the sun-seekers. A perfect place to soak under the...
2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
78-128 Ehukai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
The newly refurbished Sheraton Kona Keauhou Bay Resort is stylish, with a large pool and water slide. But it was the history and the view from the hotel (located off the famous Ali'i Drive) that won me over. The hotel gives you an excellent...
Corredor Turistico KM 10 Lote D, Del Sol, Tourist Corridor, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
When we first got to the Sheraton in Cabo, all I could think was how Moroccan the feel of the hotel was. It was definitely unexpected, but gorgeous. Beautiful sky-walkways all around so you can truly take in the views.
French Polynesia
After you’ve canoed, sailed, scuba dived, and visited the resort’s sanctuary for the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, you’ll be ready to recline on your patio for a view of the extinct 2,300-foot Mount Otemanu volcano....
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Some might say this photo doesn't really say anything. It's of some weird part of some city somewhere and it happens to be snowing. I beg to disagree. This was my view from a regular room at the Le Parker Meridien in downtown New York on New...
Two E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
For a New York experience that’s equally extravagant and convenient, visitors should consider a stay at this five-star hotel, located just blocks away from Midtown Manhattan sites like Central Park, the Museum of Modern Art, and Carnegie...
State Road 187 kilometer 4.2, Río Grande 00745, Puerto Rico
In the shadow of El Yunque, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is situated on 486 acres of former coconut plantation and native maritime forest. There are still plenty of palms here, but now the flora also includes all manner of tropical flowers and...
2300 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, UT 84060, USA
There are two ways to arrive at this exclusive Deer Valley perch—ski in from the slopes, or hop on the Swiss-crafted funicular and climb the 250-vertical-foot ridge. The 12-acre, 181-room St. Regis is literally and figuratively in rarefied...
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
930 Hilgard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024, USA
I am an ardent fan of the W Hotel chain. I have been sold every time with their lavish decor, world-class hospitality, and beaming modernity. And the best part about this hotel, besides being a W Hotel, is that it's located in the heart of Los...
1314 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
One of the most convenient places to base yourself in Napa, particularly if you're in town for the BottleRock festival, is the Westin Verasa hotel. Set downtown, it's walking distance to shops, restaurants, tasting rooms, and the fair grounds...
900 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 3H2, Canada
Ma. Maadheli 5th Floor, Majeedhee Magu,, Male 20172, Maldives
One of the highlights of my weeklong honeymoon at the super-luxe W Maldives? Spending an hour after breakfast each morning on this swing overlooking the lagoon, before retreating to our spacious overwater villa (complete with a deck and private...
Located at the harbor, the views from the Westin Bayshore Hotel are spectacular. In the distance, on a good day, are clusters of evergreens and mountains. The smell of fresh pine lingers on a crisp breeze and parked yachts occupy Coal Harbor. The...
