Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

"Starchitects" - The Hottest Architects

Collected by Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
Foster, Gehry, Libeskind, Pei - architects today are part of a burgeoning creative class enjoying name-brand recognition, global acclaim and brand power like never before. It's not uncommon for world travelers to seek the "latest Gehry" or the newest Norman Foster building. While housing museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions, the architecture itself often shines as brightly as the art inside.
Save Place

British Museum

Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
More Details >
Save Place

Lenbachhaus

Luisenstraße 33, 80333 München, Germany
Lenbachhaus is Munich's premier art gallery. It reopened in May 2013 after a four-year renovation of the original building (a late-19th-century Florentine-style villa for painter Franz von Lenbach), plus the addition of a modern wing designed by...
More Details >
Save Place

Metropolitan

Metropolitan 2, plac Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego 1-3, 00-078 Warszawa, Poland
Designed by Norman Foster, the building features state-of-the-art technical solutions and world-class architecture, as well as some fine shopping.
More Details >
Save Place

Museum of Islamic Art

Doha, Qatar
The Museum of Islamic Art is one of the most loved buildings in Qatar. The best way to describe the building is to imagine five boxes—one per each floor—stacked up in different directions, but such description would not do it justice,...
More Details >
Save Place

Louvre Museum

Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
More Details >
Save Place

The Hi Line

Meatpacking District, New York, NY 10014, USA
The High Line just keeps getting better. The hard part? Finding a time to go when it is not mobbed. Planted with native NY flowering plants and grasses, something new is always blooming and a few feet above the pavement on the old elevated...
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel Marqués de Riscal, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Elciego

Calle Torrea Kalea, 1, 01340 Elciego, Álava, Spain
The metal-and-glass ribbon structure of this Frank Gehry−designed hotel—not too far from Bilbao—creates an ethereal silhouette that contrasts dramatically with Elciego’s medieval landscape. Opt for a guided tour to learn...
More Details >
Save Place

Dancing House

Jiráskovo nám. 1981/6, 120 00 Praha 2-Nové Město, Czechia
Prague is absolutely one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Its abundant beauty is not only related to the variety of architecture styles (Gothic; Art- Nouveau and Baroque) but also to natural elements such as wild swans that gracefully...
More Details >
Save Place

Panama

The anticipated Museum of Biodiversity, designed by Frank Gehry, opens this year, and the Panama Canal will soon double its capacity. To prepare, luxury hotels, such as the Trump Ocean Club and Le Meridien, are cropping up. And in the historic...
More Details >
Save Place

AGO- Art Gallery of Ontario

317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada
Frank Gehry was born inToronto, but his dramatic 2008renovation and expansion ofthis Beaux-Arts museum washis first Canadian commission.He first discovered art on childhood visits to its vast collection,which spans the world. Now themuseum...
More Details >
Save Place

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
More Details >
Save Place

Denver Art Museum

100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204, USA
With over 70,000 works of art, the Denver Art Museum can't be fully taken in during just one visit. Its permanent collection has a number of focuses, including art of the region, but it also contains works from farther afield. The museum...
More Details >
Save Place

Jewish Museum Berlin

Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
The architecturally striking Jewish Museum is the best place in Berlin to get an overview of German-Jewish relations and to understand the nature of the integration ofthe two cultures before the Holocaust’s horrors. Designed by Daniel Libeskind,...
More Details >
Save Place

Contemporary Jewish Museum

736 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

While San Francisco's Contemporary Jewish Museum dates back to 1994, it moved into its current location in 2008. The heart of the museum's new home is a 1907 Pacific Gas & Electric power substation, with additions designed by one of...

More Details >
Save Place

Clos Pegase Winery

1060 Dunaweal Ln, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Playful art and sculptures are the centerpiece of the winery, Clos Pegase. A collection of sculptures by famous 20th-century artists greets visitors outside, and the collection continues in the courtyard and tasting room. The owner, Jan Shrem,...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without