St. Thomas
Collected by Benjamin Sedelmeier
9617 Estate Thomas, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Soar to amazing heights on the Skyride. The tram begins its ascent from the cruise ship dock in Charlotte Amalie, and you'll enjoy the ride's panoramic views of the sparkling sea, the green mountains, and the capital town and its harbor. The...
Bolongo Bay, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Lots of bars and nightclubs do their best to live up to St. Thomas’ centuries-old reputation as THE party spot of the Caribbean, but only Iggies can boast live entertainment 365 days a year. Nightly acts here run the gamut from reggae bands, to...
Coki Beach, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Small and picturesque Coki Beach is a favorite for its soft white sand and calm, crystal-clear water. While there's only limited shade here, umbrellas are available for rent, as are beach chairs, Jet Skis, diving and snorkeling equipment, and...
Charlotte Amalie West, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Those looking for some island spirits may be surprised to find that the liquid concoctions at this historic outpost are body products, not liquor. Invented in 1838, the signature blend of bay leaf oils and island-made rum hydrates and nourishes...
Lille Taarne Gade, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Yo, ho, ho and oh, my! Up on Government Hill, this watchtower, built circa 1678, is known as Blackbeard's Castle and is literally the stuff of legends. Although it's open for debate whether the notorious pirate ever used the...
Rte 37, St Thomas 00802, USVI
One of the island's best lookouts, Drake's Seat offers a panoramic view of Magens Bay and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands to the east. The site is named for Sir Francis Drake, who is said to have kept watch over the harbor from this vantage...
Honeymoon Beach, St John 00830, USVI
We hopped in a pick-up truck with a bench in the back (aka a Caribbean taxi) & headed toward Honeymoon Beach, St. John. I never would have discovered this hidden beach if it weren’t for the wonders of social media, but thank goodness I...
Crown Mountain Rd, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Sometimes you have to be a tourist to enjoy the great pleasures that travel offers. That’s why a visit to Mountain Top on St. Thomas is a must-do activity for any visitor. In 1949, a British restaurateur began a mission to develop the best...
5600 Royal Dane Mall, Suite 9, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Because it’s a major cruise port there are plenty of tacky restaurants on St. Thomas, but it doesn’t take a lot of effort to get under the skin of the island and find places where the locals eat. One such restaurant, Gladys’ Cafe, serves up...
Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands
At only 3 square miles, it’s easy to walk around this petite island, but remember to wear the right shoes! Although Kenney Chesney filmed his video for “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,” on this island, proper footwear is necessary for navigating...
Mongoose Jct, St. John, VI 00830
The home of St. John Brewers, among the leaders of the recent craft-beer revolution in the Caribbean, is a must-stop for all beer lovers visiting St. John. At the Tap Room, you can sample the brewery's very latest beers, sometimes even while...