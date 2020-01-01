St. Petersburg, Florida
Collected by Karin C. Davidson
1800 Weedon Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA
There is more to the St Petersburg/Clearwater area than beaches and boating; there are quiet pockets of nature filled with beauty and wild creatures. Weedon Island Preserve is one of those spots. Located on the northwestern shores of Tampa Bay, it...
1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Fans of the surrealist artist Salvador Dalí need not travel to Spain's Costa Brava to explore an exceptional display of his work. St. Petersburg’s Dalí Museum houses the private collection of Reynolds and Eleanor Morse, the largest assembly of...
3928, 170 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Beach Drive has become something of a hotbed for diverse dining in St Petersburg. Under the direction of Executive Chef and partner Jermy Duclut, Cassis American Brasseire provides a delightful setting for a nice meal at a reasonable price. At the...
425 22nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704, USA
Two broad snouts snuffle up from the water at the edge of the walking path along Coffee Pot Bayou. A manatee and her baby drift over to the storm drain to drink fresh water coming down from nearby Lake Crescent. The baby cuddles close. A small...
101 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
St Pete locals and visitors wander the stalls of the Saturday Morning Market in the shadow of old Al Lang Field and the Municipal Marina. Fresh honeys, jams, breads, eggs, organic vegetables and fruits, pineapple (peeled and cored while you wait)...
1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705, USA
Sometimes it is hard to find a piece of "old" Florida; a reminder of what the Tampa Bay area looked like when settlers first came in the 1800s. Luckily Boyd Hill offers the visitor a glimpse into that not-so-distant past. Spend an hour or two...
701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Whether you want to walk, bike, skate, fish, or just enjoy the view, you can do it on the North Bay Trail. Stretching from Demen's Landing Park (south) to Rio Vista Park (north), The North Bay Trail provides a paved, scenic route where you can...
1825 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704, USA
One hundred years ago, a plumber with an itch to garden bought 6 acres just north of downtown St Petersburg. He drained a small lake, constructed an elaborate system of clay tiles, and commenced planting a tropical paradise. After a few decades,...
2909 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, USA
Mazzarro Italian Market is, hands down, one of THE BEST things about living in St. Pete, FL. First, there are the smells: freshly roasted coffee, bread baking in the ovens, wheels and wheels of parmesan cheese, meatballs cooking in the kitchen,...
11400 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA
Our favorite spot for fresh, ice cold, plump Apalachicola (Gulf) Oysters is the Crab Shack. The Crab Shack isn't fancy. Located on Gandy Boulevard on the northern fringe of St Pete, it's a come in your shorts, gator-heads-hanging-over-the-bar,...
255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Home to an extensive and diverse art collection since 1965, the Museum of Fine Arts is an inviting oasis where you can enjoy work from around the world. The permanent collection includes pieces from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, as well...
