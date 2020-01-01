St Petersburg
Collected by Connie Viesselman
Palace Square, 2, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
We visited the Hermitage Museum on Monday (the day it's closed to the public) and were able to witness art students painting some of the museum's most famous works. If you go, definitely try to arrange a private tour. On a typical day, 10,000...
Griboyedov channel embankment, 2Б, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191186
This is the most beautiful structure I've ever had the honor of stepping into. The Church of Our Savior on the Spilled Blood (or, Church of the Resurrection) is a church in St. Petersburg, Russia. Named for Alexander II, a tsar that was murdered...
Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
One of the great things to do in St. Petersburg Russia is to spend an evening enjoying the opera at the historic Mariinsky Theater. They also have ballet and musical theater but we chose Boris Godunov (without Natasha- LOL) during the White Nights...
