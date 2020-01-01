st barths
Collected by wendy wilson
Baie de Saint Jean, Saint Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property will reopen in November 2019 after a complete renovation.
With its breathtaking setting, the iconic Eden Rock exudes French art de vivre in the heart of the Caribbean. This...
Gustavia, St Barthélemy
This is not your average image of a person chopping up a fish; this is a Gustavia fisherman prepping his fresh catch of the day, hauled in from the sea earlier in the morning. Fishermen in St Barths traditionally haul in their catch in the...
Anse de Toiny, Toiny 97133, St Barthélemy
Dinner at Le Toiny Restaurant is a full frontal assault on the senses; as if the spectacular ocean-side setting were not enough, the culinary witch doctors at Le Toiny, led by executive chef Jean-Christophe Gille, whip whimsical French classics...
Plage de Lorient, St Barthélemy
Backed by the green of mountains flecked by red rooftops, Lorient Beach is an unspoiled stretch of white sand and beautiful blue water. Favored by locals, fishermen, and visitors, this north coast beach has excellent surfing at one end and calm...
Plage de Saline, St Barthélemy
Saline is the most beautiful and the most famous beach in St. Barths. From the shore, you cannot see any building: no fancy bar, no posh restaurant, nothing. Just the wild beach and you. Saline Beach never really gets crowded, as the island is too...
Anse de Toiny, Toiny 97133, St Barthélemy
Set on 38 acres at Anse de Toiny, the architecture at Hotel Le Toiny is heavily influenced by the old plantation houses of the French Caribbean, fitting naturally into a tropical hillside setting. Each suite at the resort has a private pool lined...
Saint Barthelemy, St Barthélemy
Anse de Grande, or Saline Beach, is one of the most beautiful on all of St Barths. Shallow, calm water offers plenty of opportunity for snorkelers - no matter your experience level - to get beneath the waves and experience one of the most alluring...
Saint Barthelemy, St Barthélemy
Flamand Beach is one of the least crowded bits of seaside delight St Barths has to offer. The beach itself is long and wide, and during the winter, high, rolling waves make this a perfect place to learn how to surf (swimming is rarely treacherous,...
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
Every once in a while, the sun shines bright in San Francisco and every city residents flocks to the nearest park or beach to soak up the sun and day drink. Baker Beach, in the confines of SF, seems worlds away from city life. The view of the...
