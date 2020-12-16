St. Bart/Anguilla/St. Maarten
Collected by Bridgette Howard
Also adding in Oyster Bay Beach Resort to visit list
Save Place
Barnes Bay, West End 2640, Anguilla
Four Seasons might have spruced up the property slightly when it took over management from Viceroy in 2016, but the original clean lines and sharp angles of the midcentury modern architecture coupled with Kelly Wearstler’s playfully...
Save Place
Rue du Pic Paradis, St Martin 97150, St Martin
Located at Loterie Farms, an eco-tourism and adventure sanctuary offering hiking, cycling, and ziplining—Treelounge is the perfect place to sip a strong Caribbean cocktail paired with creative small bites. Menu options include cumin lentil balls,...
Save Place
Philipsburg, Sint Maarten
Built on the site of an ancient Jewish synagogue that was abandoned in 1781, this building was the governor's home before becoming the headquarters and retail shop for the famous Sint Maarten Guavaberry Emporium. Like the building, Guavaberry has...
Save Place
Grand Case, St Martin
Located on St. Maarten's French side (the other side is mainly Dutch), Grand-Case has earned a reputation as the Gourmet Capital of the Caribbean. Take in beautiful views of the neighboring Anguilla as you hop from restaurant to restaurant,...
Save Place
Dawn Beach, Sint Maarten
Situated on the Atlantic, Dawn Beach is renowned for its crystal waters and namesake sunrises. The waters are great for snorkeling, as the visibility allows you to clearly see more tropical fish than dreams provide. The Westin Dawn Beach Resort...
Save Place
Simpson Bay Beach, Sint Maarten
This secluded white sand beach is a haven for those looking for a peaceful afternoon. Unlike many of St. Maarten's popular beaches, it's not surrounded by resorts and is somehow not well-known despite its beauty. It's perfect for escaping crowds....
Save Place
Orient Bay, St Martin
At Orient Bay Beach, visitors can alternate between lounging on soft, white sand, photographing the surrounding mountains, cooling off with a swim in the warm turquoise waters, and taking in aerial beach views while parasailing. For those who want...
Save Place
Voorstraat, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten
For an ambient drinking experience on the water, Ocean Lounge is a must. The open-air space features beautiful views of Great Bay and the boardwalk, while live music from local musicians enhances the atmosphere. Start with a cocktail from their...
Save Place
10 Emerald Merit Rd, Sint Maarten
Known for both its entertainment and its delicious culinary offerings, Beau Beau's is a satisfying stop during a night out in St. Maarten. Located on Dawn Beach, locals and visitors alike come here to dance to Jimmy Buffet with the ocean breeze...
Save Place
144 Oyster Pond Road St. Maarten SX, Oyster Pond Rd, Sint Maarten
Ocean is a casual, contemporary restaurant offering water views, friendly service, and delicious dishes. If it's nice out, dine on the patio overlooking the ocean and pool to enhance the ambiance. Some menu highlights include juicy steaks and...
Save Place
At Carousel Gelateria Bar, they craft authentic Italian gelato made with natural ingredients imported from Italy (except, of course, for the fresh island fruits). Watch how it's made for a lesson in true Italian food culture, and enjoy the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25